Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

One dead in solo crash

A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Boy caught on video stealing packages from Ventura County homes

Police are searching for a young thief who was caught on camera stealing packages from Ventura County homes on Thursday. The child is seen snatching the packages in broad daylight before running away and hopping into a getaway car. He was caught on security cameras by two different residences in the Oak Park neighborhood. Authorities […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man yells at dog, detained on suspicion of restraining order violation

A 26-year-old Canyon Country resident was detained on suspicion of violating a restraining order after residents called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to respond to a man yelling at their family dog, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. According to Arriaga, deputies responded...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Car Crashes 40 Feet Down Embankment In Santa Clarita

A car crashed 40 feet down an embankment in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a car crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy Velderrain. “We got the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Brazen Van Nuys break-in captured on video

As many as ten people broke into a Van Nuys electronics warehouse early Saturday morning. The warehouse, which is located on Leadwell Street, was broken into around 5 a.m., according to the owner and the Los Angeles Police Department. Security footage from inside the shop shows two men approach the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Hawthorne

Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed and two others injured in a traffic collision involving two vehicles Saturday night, Dec. 3, in the city of Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call for a traffic collision on South Van Ness Avenue and West Imperial Highway where two badly damaged vehicles were found.
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk

An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. 
NORWALK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Thieves break into Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth and it's all caught on tape

The search is on for thieves who broke into a local Mexican restaurant, stealing cash, and causing thousands of dollars in damage. The break-in at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth, Calif. happened on Friday morning was caught on camera.Nicholas Montaña, the restaurant's owner, suspects the robbery may have involved a former employee as the suspects seemed very familiar with the restaurant. After stealing cash, the thieves ran out of the bar door, and fled in a white sedan. "We have worked so hard for what we have and these assailants come in and they just run rampant," said Montaña. Elsewhere, in Porter Ranch, about an hour later, burglars broke into a Subway with a crow bar and sledgehammer, according to the LAPD. From there, they stole a cash register before fleeing in a white BMW. Detectives are working both cases and are investigating whether the incidents are at all related. Montaña thinks the two cases may be connected because of the similarities. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

