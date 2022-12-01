Read full article on original website
Victim Found Shot Outside Bar; Nearby Business Window Shattered by Gunfire
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was found shot outside a bar and a window of a nearby business was allegedly struck by gunfire overnight. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Norwalk Sheriff’s Station received a call early Sunday, Dec.4, for a shooting on East Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes Avenue in the city of La Mirada.
signalscv.com
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Santa Clarita. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident.
Boy caught on video stealing packages from Ventura County homes
Police are searching for a young thief who was caught on camera stealing packages from Ventura County homes on Thursday. The child is seen snatching the packages in broad daylight before running away and hopping into a getaway car. He was caught on security cameras by two different residences in the Oak Park neighborhood. Authorities […]
Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
signalscv.com
Man yells at dog, detained on suspicion of restraining order violation
A 26-year-old Canyon Country resident was detained on suspicion of violating a restraining order after residents called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to respond to a man yelling at their family dog, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. According to Arriaga, deputies responded...
Car Crashes 40 Feet Down Embankment In Santa Clarita
A car crashed 40 feet down an embankment in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a car crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy Velderrain. “We got the ...
KTLA.com
Brazen Van Nuys break-in captured on video
As many as ten people broke into a Van Nuys electronics warehouse early Saturday morning. The warehouse, which is located on Leadwell Street, was broken into around 5 a.m., according to the owner and the Los Angeles Police Department. Security footage from inside the shop shows two men approach the...
LAPD arrests 18 suspected in organized retail-store thefts valued at $23,000
Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said.
Deputy Involved in Traffic Collision with Pickup Truck
Avocado Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pickup truck and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle were involved in a traffic collision early Saturday morning at the intersection of Workman Mill Road and Oakman Drive in the Avocado Heights area of Los Angeles County. Industry Sheriff’s Station received...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
Robbery Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Shooting at Deputies
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were working a containment set up for a robbery suspect who allegedly shot… Read more "Robbery Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Shooting at Deputies"
1 Killed, 2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Hawthorne
Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed and two others injured in a traffic collision involving two vehicles Saturday night, Dec. 3, in the city of Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call for a traffic collision on South Van Ness Avenue and West Imperial Highway where two badly damaged vehicles were found.
Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk
An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In La Habra (La Habra, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday in La Habra. Authorities confirmed that four people were injured due to the crash.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Thieves break into Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth and it's all caught on tape
The search is on for thieves who broke into a local Mexican restaurant, stealing cash, and causing thousands of dollars in damage. The break-in at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth, Calif. happened on Friday morning was caught on camera.Nicholas Montaña, the restaurant's owner, suspects the robbery may have involved a former employee as the suspects seemed very familiar with the restaurant. After stealing cash, the thieves ran out of the bar door, and fled in a white sedan. "We have worked so hard for what we have and these assailants come in and they just run rampant," said Montaña. Elsewhere, in Porter Ranch, about an hour later, burglars broke into a Subway with a crow bar and sledgehammer, according to the LAPD. From there, they stole a cash register before fleeing in a white BMW. Detectives are working both cases and are investigating whether the incidents are at all related. Montaña thinks the two cases may be connected because of the similarities.
FOUND: Detectives Seek Public Help Locating Missing Castaic Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Castaic man, Trent Michael Boser. UPDATE: Boser has been found safe. Boser is described as a 47-year-old white male adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block ...
pasadenanow.com
Armed Catalytic Converter Thieves Threaten Car Owner, May Be Connected to Police Pursuit
A Pasadena man in his thirties who confronted three men trying to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday escaped injury after one of the men pulled a knife and threatened him. Police said the thieves then stole the car and likely were in a car of the same description which led officers on a high-speed pursuit minutes later.
Sheriff's Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
