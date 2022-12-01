Read full article on original website
Giving Your Best: Deborah Lovett
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Deborah Lovett is a retired teacher who started an Angel Tree program years ago in her school, to make sure no kids were left out on Christmas morning. Friends say she never meets a stranger and she prays for everyone. Vonetta Parham met Deborah when they worked at the same school. “She […]
Edgefield woman uses rocks to spread kindness to all
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One woman is making a name for herself by spreading kindness. Sara Rainsford, who is known by some around town as the ‘Kindness Rocks Lady.’. Due to her efforts, the welcome center has a new look and a new message. We caught up with her to ask why she does it.
New Dunkin’ in Evans celebrating grand opening, giving away free coffee for a year
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The new Dunkin’ on Washington Road in Evans will be giving away FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR to the first 100 guests in line starting at 9 A.M. on Thursday, December 8th. According to the press release, this giveaway is to celebrate its grand opening. Organizers say that the store will […]
The 15 Best Things to Do in Augusta, Georgia
Augusta, Georgia, may be most famous as the home of the Masters Tournament, but there’s so much more to love about this Southern gem than its rolling greens. Situated on the Savannah River, this is a city steeped in history. Augusta has a wide variety of museums dedicated to various periods, from the times of slavery to the turbulent Civil War, plus museums that will walk you through the city’s cultural, artistic, and musical traditions.
Clubhou.se celebrates 10 year anniversary, talks future for the non profit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -The CLUBHOU.SE, A STAPLE IN THE CITIES START-UP BUSINESS COMMUNITY IS CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF SERVICE. on friday, THE CLUBHOU.SE held a party to reflect on the YEARS OF MAKING AN IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY AND PAINTED A VISION FOR GROWING BUSINESS IN AUGUSTA IN THE NEXT 10.
Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas window decoration competition
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Local businesses are bringing Holiday joy with Christmas window decorations, it’s part of a contest with the downtown development authority. NIKITA: It’s the 4th annual Downtown Augusta Decorations Crawl, and businesses are making spirits bright for passers-by who see their festive window decorations. “It’s a great way to get there visibility […]
Augusta College Selected For Amazon’s Career Choice Program
Augusta Technical College had an exciting announcement today! They were selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program. This will provide Amazon’s hourly employees access to the college’s associate degree, diploma, and technical certificates of credit with a variety of academic disciplines. Currently, Augusta Technical College offers over 138 programs.
Augustans meet to discuss secession of Summerville
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -SUNDAY WAS THE FIRST of many MEETINGs TO DISCUSS THE SUMMERVILLE neighborhoods BECOMING A SEPARATE ENTITY FROM RICHMOND COUNTY. IT WAS STANDING ROOM ONLy AS many AUGUSTANS CAME OUT TO EXPLORE THE POSSIBILITY OF FORMING A NEW CITY AND SHARE THEIR CONCERNS ABOUT THE IDEA. THE PROPOSED...
Columbia County hosts 58th annual Christmas Parade
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County hosted its 58th Annual Christmas Parade today with more than 100 floats. The parade started at 3:30 p.m. People waited on each side of the street, eager for what was to come. Some familiar faces could be seen in the line up. FOX54 had...
Jill Scott coming to the Bell Auditorium February 2023
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City. The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.
Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence | NewsNation Prime
For the very first time, the two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the Idaho college murders have broken their silence. NewsNation's Alex Caprariello reports. Read more here: https://trib.al/fJhVL97 #Idaho #College #Killings. Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence …. For the very first...
City of Aiken host 33rd tree lighting ceremony
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department hosted the 33rd annual downtown lighting ceremony on Newberry Street. Kicking off the holiday season with live musical performances, special hellos from Santa, ornament decorations, smores, and food options. "Look at Newberry Street full...It's fantastic." Said, Mayor...
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summerville residents and people in surrounding neighborhoods will get together to consider whether they should become a separate city. We spoke with a local attorney who lives there. Residents say lower taxes and an increase in public safety are just a few reasons why taxpayers in the Summerville, Forest Hills, and surrounding neighborhoods are pitching a plan for a new city within a city.
Lawsuit fights bridge renaming, Confederate monuments’ removal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit over Augusta’s plans to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and possibly remove Confederate monuments. Commonly known as the Fifth Street Bridge, the span – now converted for pedestrian use – had also been designated in honor...
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
Augusta Commission Engineering Service Committee with talk on doing away with recycling
It's not trash talk, but Augusta commissioners are considering a plan that would eliminate the city's recycling program in its current form.
Georgia family praying for recovery after baby suffers burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Little Amahd's parents say it happened in an instant - one second, their happy smiling baby was just fine, and in the next - the rest of his life was changed. A freak accident left the Powder Springs child with burns on over 40% of...
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
North Augusta parent posts viral TikTok of bus aide incident
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - A NORTH AUGUSTA PARENT IS ASKING THE aiken county public SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD A BUS AIDE ACCOUNTABLE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON A SCHOOL BUS INVOLVING HER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. IT STARTED IN SEPTEMBER WHEN A BUS AIDE ASKED TO SIT WITH THE...
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
