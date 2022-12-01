This Greek Revival residence on the southeast corner of Crawford and Monroe streets was the home of William and Lucinda McCutchen. In 1845, McCutchen was a partner in Taylor and McCutchen, a commission and grocery concern on Mulberry Street. In 1847, he was listed as a “manager” of a “Society Party.” The Daily Whig reported that “a fashionable party and juvenile ball will be given at Fraisse’s Saloon, the juvenile ball will occupy the hours of 8 and 10 o’clock and will end with the graceful Polta and the great Gallopade; immediately after which the Society Party will commence.” In 1851, Taylor was out of the company, leaving William who added more lines of goods, many from New Orleans. In 1860, he was appointed by the mayor and aldermen to a committee that would work to ensure that the “Air Line Railroad between Memphis and Vicksburg” became a reality.

