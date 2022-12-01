Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Breakfast with Santa happening Dec. 10
The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) and VenuWorks of Vicksburg are proud to present the 21st Annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. This year’s premier event will surely delight the whole family with activities that include a visit and photo with Santa, crafts, door prizes galore, a McDonald’s breakfast and much more! In addition, Junior Auxiliary will present Safety Town where local agencies will be available for kids to learn about basic safety practices and where to go when help is needed. Santa will be giving away his bag of toys and electronics ($1,000 value) to the lucky winner of the raffle. Tickets/space is limited. Breakfast tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. They can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or the Vicksburg Convention Center box office. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
Families attend Madison’s annual Christmas parade
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by making it loud and bright for all to see and hear. One local city did just that with their Christmas holiday parade. Madison hosted a Christmas parade Saturday with people getting there early to secure a good spot on the side of […]
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
vicksburgnews.com
25th annual Jammin’ For The Kids music event happening Dec. 8
The 25th annual Jammin’ For The Kids will be underway on Thursday, Dec. 8 at The Watermark Vicksburg. Jammin’ For The Kids is a Music event and toy drive for the needy children of Vicksburg and Warren County. This event is sponsored by local musicians and The Watermark. Toys and proceeds are distributed by Beyond Wall Ministries and the Warren County Chaplin’s Office. All proceeds go to children of Vicksburg and Warren County.
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
Mississippi community has bond rating withdrawn by New York credit rating provider
The City of Vicksburg was recently listed among five communities to lose its bond rating from Moody’s Investment Services, a New York-based provider of credit ratings and risk analysis. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the loss of the city’s A2 bond rating in a letter sent on Tuesday.
vicksburgnews.com
From the archives: McCutchen Home – Vicksburg Sanitarium – Sydney Building
This Greek Revival residence on the southeast corner of Crawford and Monroe streets was the home of William and Lucinda McCutchen. In 1845, McCutchen was a partner in Taylor and McCutchen, a commission and grocery concern on Mulberry Street. In 1847, he was listed as a “manager” of a “Society Party.” The Daily Whig reported that “a fashionable party and juvenile ball will be given at Fraisse’s Saloon, the juvenile ball will occupy the hours of 8 and 10 o’clock and will end with the graceful Polta and the great Gallopade; immediately after which the Society Party will commence.” In 1851, Taylor was out of the company, leaving William who added more lines of goods, many from New Orleans. In 1860, he was appointed by the mayor and aldermen to a committee that would work to ensure that the “Air Line Railroad between Memphis and Vicksburg” became a reality.
vicksburgnews.com
Early morning rollover has one airlifted to Jackson
On Sunday at 1:30 a.m. a truck left the roadway, rolled, and caused serious injuries as one person was airlifted to Jackson area hospitals. The grey truck appeared to have been traveling west on Gibson and failed to successfully turn north on Halls Ferry. The vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and seriously injured one person in the vehicle. The passenger was also injured. There is no word on the passenger’s condition but they were observed at the scene moving about and talking with first responders.
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
WLBT
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Saint Richard Catholic School stopped by a nursing home to deliver some holiday cheer early Friday. Sixth-grade students wished a Merry Christmas to the residents of the Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It started as a service project that has turned into an annual...
WAPT
Lights still off in parts of Belhaven after delivery truck crashes into triplex, utility pole
JACKSON, Miss. — The lights at a Belhaven intersection remain out Sunday morning after a food delivery truck crashed into a triplex and took a utility pole down. The incident happened Saturday morning on Greymont and Fortification streets. Mandy Letort said she lives on the back side of the...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
WTOK-TV
Knights best Cougars at the Kingdom
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Newton County Cougars 68-48 at home. The Knights came out hot at the Kingdom as they would score, score, and score. West Lauderdale went on a 14-0 run before the Cougars got their first bucket of the game. The Knights would lead 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and they would keep their lead as they won by 20.
Hattiesburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Person airlifted to Jackson after Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured and one of them had to be airlifted to Jackson after a car crash in Warren County on Sunday, December 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a grey truck was traveling west on Gibson around 1:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled. It appeared […]
WLBT
Fire breaks out in abandoned South Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are investigating a house fire in South Jackson that broke out Monday morning. Officials say it happened at a home on Kingswood Avenue before 5 a.m. According to officials on the scene, the house was abandoned and the cause of the fire is under...
WTOK-TV
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
WLBT
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
