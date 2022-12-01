Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
Post Register
It's time to start reading snowpack levels
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our Sunday storm brought 1-3” of snow to the mountains and the Treasure Valley. While it was not the biggest of storms, the temperatures were cold enough that the snow managed to stick to the roads and sidewalks. That goes to show that our ground is frozen and subsequent storms will likely make for slippery road conditions.
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
kmvt
Chobani holds 8th annual Holiday Giveaway
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is ringing in the holiday season with the company’s annual tradition, the 8th Holiday Giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho was held Saturday morning. Hundreds of cars lined the CSI parking lot for hours and those working at the event said...
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho
Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kmvt
Mountain Lion sightings in the Wood River Valley has officials urging caution when outdoors
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho’s close connection with wildlife has many benefits. But as animals make their seasonal move toward winter range, some of the drawbacks become apparent. Deer and Elk are in the process of transitioning to lower-level elevations, and with them come their predators....
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting today
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and continue bringing snow to the region well into Monday morning. The Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit areas are expected to be hardest hit by the storm and...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
Post Register
More fog and more snow expected later in week
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's a foggy start to the day with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 11 a.m. today. This is all as the tail edge of our Sunday storm will gradually move out of the area leaving behind cold air that will remain locked in place for some time.
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
Post Register
Adventure Weather continues, more snow
BOISE, Idaho — Parts of the treasure valley could see up to 3 inches of snow on Sunday. The national weather service says snow will turn over into rain Sunday afternoon. The magic valley could see possible freezing rain on Sunday. Snow on the treasure valley means the mountains are also getting snow. The national weather service says more snow could be headed our way later in the week.
Idaho’s Famous City of Rocks Will Soon Be More Than 260 Acres Larger
The City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho is filled with gorgeous terrain and impressive rock formations. Now, thanks to a recent acquisition deal the park will be gaining more than 260 acres from surrounding lands. National Park Service Purchases Land Near City Of Rocks. In a press release...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
kmvt
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County. A 41-year-old male from Wendell was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra....
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0