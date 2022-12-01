Kansas State has an opportunity to make history. Going up against TCU for the second time this season, the Wildcats face off with the Horned Frogs looking for its third Big 12 Championship. With the last one coming in 2012, current offensive coordinator Collin Klein was the lead catalyst on a team that spent multiple seasons building up to that point. In 2003 came the first Big 12 Championship, a team that had enormous potential but was never able to break through until an upset of "the best team in college football history," Oklahoma.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO