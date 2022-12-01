ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

heartlandcollegesports.com

Liberty Bowl: Kansas Selected to Face Arkansas

The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the Liberty Bowl later this month to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. The game is set for Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. The Liberty Bowl announced Kansas’ acceptance of the invitation via social media. Kansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kansas football learns 2022 bowl matchup

The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. On Sunday, it was announced that KU had accepted a bowl invitation to the Liberty Bowl, which is played in Memphis. KU will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the bowl contest. The game will take place on Dec. 28, kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Running back Johnny Thompson Jr. commits to Kansas

Kansas has its running back in the 2023 class. On Sunday, California native Johnny Thompson Jr. announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. He is fresh off of his official visit to KU over the weekend, which follows his strong senior season at Oaks Christian. In the end, Thompson picked KU over 11 other offers from the likes of Colorado, Indiana, Oregon and Washington among others.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Ranking the 10 best Kansas State wins in program history

Kansas State has an opportunity to make history. Going up against TCU for the second time this season, the Wildcats face off with the Horned Frogs looking for its third Big 12 Championship. With the last one coming in 2012, current offensive coordinator Collin Klein was the lead catalyst on a team that spent multiple seasons building up to that point. In 2003 came the first Big 12 Championship, a team that had enormous potential but was never able to break through until an upset of "the best team in college football history," Oklahoma.
MANHATTAN, KS
kuathletics.com

🏀 Kansas to Host SEMO on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After closing out the month of November 6-0, Kansas Women’s Basketball opens play in December against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Brian Hanni and...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Sonny Dykes Says TCU Deserves Playoff Bid Despite Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas —TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said that the Horned Frogs deserve to be in the College Football Playoff, despite their 31-28 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (12-1) absorbed their first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, falling to No. 10 Kansas State. The Horned Frogs were No. 3 in the last CFP rankings that came out on Tuesday. The final rankings come out on Sunday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Sports

Kansas State vs. Wichita State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Wichita State 4-3; Kansas State 6-1 The Wichita State Shockers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Ahearn Field House stays: just with a new look

Guests are hit with strong feelings of nostalgia immediately after walking into Ahearn Field House, Casey Lauer, Kansas State University associate vice president of facilities said. Visitors are transported into a 1950s old school short-shorts basketball game. “Ahearn really speaks to who we are and this institution, and we are...
MANHATTAN, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Emporia State football team closes out season with win

The Emporia State football scored the games first 28 points and rolled to a 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Live United Bowl Saturday. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins said it was a good way to finish the season. Braden Gleason threw 5 touchdown passes to lead the...
EMPORIA, KS

