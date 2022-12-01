Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Liberty Bowl: Kansas Selected to Face Arkansas
The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the Liberty Bowl later this month to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. The game is set for Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. The Liberty Bowl announced Kansas’ acceptance of the invitation via social media. Kansas...
Kansas football learns 2022 bowl matchup
The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. On Sunday, it was announced that KU had accepted a bowl invitation to the Liberty Bowl, which is played in Memphis. KU will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the bowl contest. The game will take place on Dec. 28, kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
Running back Johnny Thompson Jr. commits to Kansas
Kansas has its running back in the 2023 class. On Sunday, California native Johnny Thompson Jr. announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. He is fresh off of his official visit to KU over the weekend, which follows his strong senior season at Oaks Christian. In the end, Thompson picked KU over 11 other offers from the likes of Colorado, Indiana, Oregon and Washington among others.
Thousands of K-State fans make trip to Arlington for Big 12 Championship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Kansas State Wildcats prepared for the Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Saturday, loyal fans also made the trip. Thousands of K-State fans rode the purple wave down to Texas. Village Travel offered a Big 12 Championship Package. The bus left from Wichita on Friday. On that bus […]
Ranking the 10 best Kansas State wins in program history
Kansas State has an opportunity to make history. Going up against TCU for the second time this season, the Wildcats face off with the Horned Frogs looking for its third Big 12 Championship. With the last one coming in 2012, current offensive coordinator Collin Klein was the lead catalyst on a team that spent multiple seasons building up to that point. In 2003 came the first Big 12 Championship, a team that had enormous potential but was never able to break through until an upset of "the best team in college football history," Oklahoma.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas to Host SEMO on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After closing out the month of November 6-0, Kansas Women’s Basketball opens play in December against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Brian Hanni and...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Sonny Dykes Says TCU Deserves Playoff Bid Despite Loss
ARLINGTON, Texas —TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said that the Horned Frogs deserve to be in the College Football Playoff, despite their 31-28 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (12-1) absorbed their first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, falling to No. 10 Kansas State. The Horned Frogs were No. 3 in the last CFP rankings that came out on Tuesday. The final rankings come out on Sunday.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Missouri Football Responds to Reports They’re Afraid to Play Kansas in Liberty Bowl
Kansas and Missouri haven’t played in The Border War on the football field since 2011, but there is a chance to reignite the rivalry in the Liberty Bowl later this month with both KU and Mizzou sitting at 6-6 and bowl eligible. However, according to Brett McMurphy of Action...
saturdaytradition.com
Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
CBS Sports
Kansas State vs. Wichita State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Wichita State 4-3; Kansas State 6-1 The Wichita State Shockers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz fires back at report about Mizzou avoiding bowl matchup with Kansas
Eli Drinkwitz went to great heights Friday to respond to a report about Mizzou’s postseason preferences. College football insider Brett McMurphy reported Friday that Missouri did not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl:. Missouri didn’t want to play Kansas, so the matchup will not happen, industry sources...
Mizzou coach, Eliah Drinkwitz responds to report saying they don’t want to play KU in Liberty Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. — With both Mizzou and Kansas’ football teams finishing their seasons at 6-6, there is prime opportunity for both squads to play each other in the Liberty Bowl. Although, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Tigers were not willing to play the Jayhawks in the bowl game. That is […]
Kansas State Collegian
Ahearn Field House stays: just with a new look
Guests are hit with strong feelings of nostalgia immediately after walking into Ahearn Field House, Casey Lauer, Kansas State University associate vice president of facilities said. Visitors are transported into a 1950s old school short-shorts basketball game. “Ahearn really speaks to who we are and this institution, and we are...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KVOE
Emporia State football team closes out season with win
The Emporia State football scored the games first 28 points and rolled to a 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Live United Bowl Saturday. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins said it was a good way to finish the season. Braden Gleason threw 5 touchdown passes to lead the...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Comments / 0