West Virginia Offers Former FIU Star Wide Receiver
voiceofmotown.com
Flight Tracker Shows New WVU AD Wren Baker Arriving in Morgantown Today
Morgantown, West Virginia – After forcing former director of athletics Shane Lyons to resign on November 14, West Virginia University moved swiftly and found their man, Wren Baker, the AD at North Texas. Today, according to Flight Aware, a plane is scheduled to travel from Morgantown Municipal Airport to...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma, West Virginia Lose in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Oklahoma and West Virginia both lost games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Saturday, giving the BIG EAST a one-game lead in the series of games between the two conferences. While Oklahoma lost to Villanova, 70-66, West Virginia fell to Xavier, 84-74. There is one game remaining in the...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s New Contract
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s new director of athletics Wren Baker has now landed in Morgantown and will officially start his duties on December 19th, but in addition to getting acclimated with the area, Baker has big, major decisions to make over the next several weeks. The...
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
mountaineersports.com
WVU’s Future Still in Question
MORGANTOWN, WV–Even though Neal Brown will be remaining the head football coach for the 2023 season, there still are some serious questions about the future of the program. With new Athletic Director, Wren Baker at the helm (with reportedly a six year contract) there could be some hidden situations ahead with Brown and Baker. Hopefully Brown will be able to keep his recruiting class intact now, but that doesn’t stop the competition from attempting to sway the players to the transfer portal.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
WBOY
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
lazytrips.com
21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh
Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
WANE-TV
Doorbell camera spots meteor flying over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) Just after 7:30 Thursday evening, a large meteor was seen streaking across the sky in western Pennsylvania. In some videos, the meteor can be seen breaking up as it moves across the sky. The American Meteor Society received more than 200 reports of this large meteor. Most...
Man in West Virginia allegedly held gun to women’s head at Speedway gas station
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
Super Six means business as thousands arrive in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mountain State high school football fans are gathering to close the book on the 2022 season. The road to becoming state champions ends in Wheeling, where players in the Super Six are lacing up their gear. The winter weather gave us a break Friday night and it’s made the trip a […]
mountainstatesman.com
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Scott Dunn, Commissioner, Fayette County
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn about his take on industry growth, what makes the area special and what to expect from the county’s future. Dunn emphasized the importance of strengthening education, revitalizing old industries and advocating for rural populations. What sets Fayette...
