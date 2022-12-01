Read full article on original website
Cohill drops career high in Youngstown State win
YSU trailed at halftime, then Cohill scored 30 points in the second half alone apart of a big Penguins run.
spectrumnews1.com
Cardinal mascot rallies Canfield High School fans
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — In high school football, the support of fans goes a long way. As the Canfield Cardinals prepare to fly into their Division III state football championship game Friday, one student is making it her mission to stir up school spirit. Natalie Sargious steps into character on...
27 First News
Simone (DeVera) Bellando, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Simone Bellando, age 92, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born on June 2, 1930, to Marie-Louise and Francois’ DeVera in Oran, Algeria. Simone was a self-employed beautician and she owned the Creative Ceramics Shop. She was a genuinely wonderful person. Always...
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS ARE TOO SHARP TO HANDLE
BROOKFIELD, OHIO- The Brookfield Warriors defended their home court tonight against a team just across the state line, the Sharpsville Blue Devils. The warriors fell behind qucikly to the fast paced blue devils offense and trailed by as much twelve points. The warriors recovered during the second half and made...
27 First News
Skripac leads South Range to first title in school history
Quarterback Billy Skripac scored six touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) as the South Range Raiders (16-0) won their first state football championship in school history, 53-27 over the Ironton Tigers (15-1) Friday. Skripac leads South Range to first title in school …. Quarterback Billy Skripac scored six touchdowns (three rushing,...
27 First News
Nancy Jean (Woods) Zoccole, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Zoccole, 79, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022 with her family by her side. Nancy will always be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor and caring nature. She was born April 13, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harry...
South Range community sends off football team to state championship
The South Range Community is gathering to send the team off to the state title game.
27 First News
Sandra “Sandy” Lee McBane Hill, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee McBane Hill, age 80, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Columbiana. She was born on September 25, 1942, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Norman and M. June Lundgren McBane. She graduated from Milligan College, obtained...
Mount Union advances to NCAA semifinals after win
The Purple Raiders held Delaware Valley to just 76 rushing yards and 163 total yards, while sacking the quarterback five times on the day.
27 First News
Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Austinwoods. Albert was born July 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Mary Sablyak Protopapa and lived in the area most of his life.
Warren JFK season spoiled again by New Bremen
New Bremen jumped out in front of Warren JFK with a 24-0 halftime lead behind 3 rushing touchdowns.
27 First News
Pauline D. Hall, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline D. Hall, 88, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Pauline was born on February 10, 1934, in Struthers, the youngest child of John and Anna Artim Korechko. She graduated from Struthers High School in...
Canfield Cardinals celebrate state championship win
The Canfield Cardinals brought home their first-ever state title Friday night.
27 First News
Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas, known by his family and friends as “Tom,” was born May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
27 First News
Emma Mae Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Mae Mitchell was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the age of 89. Emma was born to Jack and Rossie Etta Moss on April 12, 1933 in Hernando, Mississippi. She was...
27 First News
Jeanie L. (Courtwright) Brandes, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanie L. Brandes (Courtwright), age 73, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at home with her sons and mother at her side, following a brief bout with cancer. She was born in Salem, Ohio, to Carl and Jean Courtwright (Spiker) both of Pennsylvania. Jeanie was...
27 First News
Mary Jane “Janie” Grandolfo, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane “Janie” Grandolfo, 91, died, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. Janie was born January 31, 1931 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anthony “Tony,” Sr. and Susie (Zamarelli )Petrucci. Janie...
27 First News
James P. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. O’Hara, 92, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. James was born October 2, 1929, in Youngstown, the ninth of 12 children born to William and Elizabeth Prendergast O’Hara. He proudly served with the United States Army and was...
27 First News
Randall “Rand” E. Davis, Sr., North Benton, Ohio
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall “Rand” Davis, 73, of North Benton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 from pneumonia complications. He was the son of Marian and Ray Davis, Sr., born on November 4, 1949. Randy retired from General Motors, where he worked for 32...
mymmanews.com
Made Men: Live Cage Fights at Penguin City results
Made Men Promotions held Live Cage Fights at Penguin City Beer in Youngstown, Ohio, and the fight card featured ten amateur bouts. A raucous crowd stayed engaged the entire night, including during the main event featuring Jesse Terwilliger and Jered Emerine. Terwilliger used his wrestling to gain the advantage in...
