PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa
• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafes available for lunch, and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell’s Christmas bundle: New parade, tree lighting and Santa Claus Dec. 9-10
Lower Burrell is holding its first Christmas parade in recent memory Saturday, the day after a tree-lighting ceremony at Stewart Elementary School. The city has been hosting multiple parades annually with good turnouts, including a St. Patrick’s Day parade initiated by residents during the covid-19 pandemic. “We hope to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 4, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Kiski Area toy drive to aide Toys for Alle-Kiski Kids.
Visit with Santa, goats on Pleasant Unity farm to raise money for groups benefiting kids
Santa Claus will be greeting two types of kids this weekend at a holiday charity event in Pleasant Unity — the kind with shoes and the kind with hooves. Lou and Emily Surace are inviting local families and children to their farm to meet the couple’s baby goats and to visit with Santa as he makes his plans for Christmas gift deliveries.
Building the Valley: Coffee shop debuts in Vandergrift on the heels of successful 'sister' site in Freeport
If you had to pick a day to hold the grand opening for a new shop serving up steaming hot cups of fresh-ground coffee, a cold blustery one might just be the ticket. The whipping wind sending light snow dancing through the streets of Vandergrift’s business district on Nov. 18 proved to be the picture-perfect setting for the debut of Grant Ave. Coffee Co.
New Kensington residents gather for Christmas tree lighting, mayor's holiday dinner
New Kensington residents sang together before breaking bread together as the holiday season got underway in the city Friday night. Christie Sabulsky came to the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree for the first time with her children, Brayden, 9, and Brooklyn, 6. “I like when the community gets...
WFMJ.com
Butler hosts Annual Holiday Craft Show this Weekend
The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting its 51st Annual American Holiday Craft Show this weekend with over 60 vendors. Organizers say it is the best place to shop for that person who has everything. “People are real true craftsmen and artisans and their work ranges from leather to...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park author publishes Christmas-themed romance novel
Online dating is now commonplace, and its veterans have stories from it that cover the gamut from the completely sublime to the totally ridiculous. There are some matches where the couples end up being remarkably compatible and they embark on years of togetherness. Then, of course, there are plenty of dates from hell, where dates look absolutely nothing like their flattering profile photos, they engage in boorish behavior, or they are totally unable to carry a conversation.
New Kensington Christmas parade dazzles with dancers, fire engines, Santa and even (fake) snow
The forecast called for rain but there were snow flurries in New Kensington on Saturday for the annual Christmas parade. The guest of honor, Santa Claus, arrived atop a fire engine under a squall of huge white flakes — made of foam and sprayed from a nearby truck. Crowds...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Christmas concert, Sealark's meeting and more in Pine, Richland
The Bob Williams Rotary Memorial Scholarship Program has scholarships available for the 2022-2023 academic year. In recent years, at least eight scholarships at $5,000 each have been awarded. High school seniors in Allegheny and Beaver Counties are eligible to apply. Vocational students, G.E.D students and those attending parochial, charter and...
Pittsburgh’s Handmade Arcade Holiday Market gears up for 18th year
PITTSBURGH — Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A was just a large empty space, but Friday night, it transforms into the largest holiday market in the region – the Handmade Arcade. “We have over 500 applicants for 250 spaces,” said Tricia Brancolini-Foley,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Fox Chapel Police, The Positive Painting Project, Lauri Ann West Community Center and more
—- Fox Chapel park commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 12 at the borough building. The Positive Painting Project is hosting an art show fundraiser on Dec. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at Ketchup City Creative, 612 Main Street, Sharpsburg. Local artists have created special edition paintings for...
butlerradio.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
From Christmas to country, Pittsburgh-area natives have new music coming out
From original Christmas tunes just in time for the holidays to a self-empowerment anthem, native Pittsburghers have released new music in a variety of genres. Pine-Richland High School graduate Kelsey Hillock, who performs under the stage name Kels, released her first batch of original holiday songs, an EP titled “By This Christmas Tree.”
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Chick-fil-A store opens in Collier Township
There are more than 25 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, and the latest opened just outside of Bridgeville in Collier Township this past week. It's located at 1025 Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. In place of a grand opening celebration, the company will be giving free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to what it describes as "100 local heroes making an impact in the Pittsburgh area." Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America.
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Shining Bright: ‘Dazzling Nights’ Illuminates Pittsburgh Botanic Garden in a Million Lights
PHOTO COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH BOTANIC GARDEN — ‘FIREFLIES’ DANCE AMIDST FOG AT THE MEMOIR AGENCY’S ‘DAZZLING NIGHTS’ EXHIBIT AT THE PITTSBURGH BOTANIC GARDEN IN OAKDALE. A light fog rolls through a portion of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, as images of white fireflies awash in...
Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving. Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher. Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills. He later died at the hospital. When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services. It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations in over 47 states recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania restaurant location in Bridgeville.
