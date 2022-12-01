ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa

• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafes available for lunch, and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
GREENSBURG, PA
The Stroller, Dec. 4, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Kiski Area toy drive to aide Toys for Alle-Kiski Kids.
TARENTUM, PA
Building the Valley: Coffee shop debuts in Vandergrift on the heels of successful 'sister' site in Freeport

If you had to pick a day to hold the grand opening for a new shop serving up steaming hot cups of fresh-ground coffee, a cold blustery one might just be the ticket. The whipping wind sending light snow dancing through the streets of Vandergrift’s business district on Nov. 18 proved to be the picture-perfect setting for the debut of Grant Ave. Coffee Co.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
Butler hosts Annual Holiday Craft Show this Weekend

The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting its 51st Annual American Holiday Craft Show this weekend with over 60 vendors. Organizers say it is the best place to shop for that person who has everything. “People are real true craftsmen and artisans and their work ranges from leather to...
BUTLER, PA
Bethel Park author publishes Christmas-themed romance novel

Online dating is now commonplace, and its veterans have stories from it that cover the gamut from the completely sublime to the totally ridiculous. There are some matches where the couples end up being remarkably compatible and they embark on years of togetherness. Then, of course, there are plenty of dates from hell, where dates look absolutely nothing like their flattering profile photos, they engage in boorish behavior, or they are totally unable to carry a conversation.
BETHEL PARK, PA
In brief: Christmas concert, Sealark's meeting and more in Pine, Richland

The Bob Williams Rotary Memorial Scholarship Program has scholarships available for the 2022-2023 academic year. In recent years, at least eight scholarships at $5,000 each have been awarded. High school seniors in Allegheny and Beaver Counties are eligible to apply. Vocational students, G.E.D students and those attending parochial, charter and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
BUTLER, PA
Chick-fil-A store opens in Collier Township

There are more than 25 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, and the latest opened just outside of Bridgeville in Collier Township this past week. It's located at 1025 Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. In place of a grand opening celebration, the company will be giving free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to what it describes as "100 local heroes making an impact in the Pittsburgh area." Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving. Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher. Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills. He later died at the hospital. When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services. It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

