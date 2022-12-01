ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CFB Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan Explains Why TCU Earned the No. 3 Seed Over Ohio State

The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football Playoff after being selected as the No. 3 seed on Selection Sunday. The only drama appeared to be if TCU or Ohio State would be the No. 3 seed. And in the end, it was TCU getting the nod over the Buckeyes, who weren’t playing on Championship Saturday after losing the Big Ten East to Michigan, who beat Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.
FORT WORTH, TX
TCU Football Makes College Football Playoff as No. 3 Seed

The TCU Horned Frogs have made the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed. TCU becomes the first team other than Oklahoma from the Big 12 Conference to make the Playoff. The Horned Frogs went 12-1 this season, but there was some drama as they lost the Big 12 Conference Championship Game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, falling to Kansas State 31-28 in overtime.
FORT WORTH, TX
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision

Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
TCU Opens as 9-Point Underdog vs. Michigan in CFB Playoff

TCU vs Michigan (-9) Over/Under: 60. TCU Moneyline (to win outright): +270 (27/10) Michigan Moneyline (to win outright): -325 (4/13) The Horned Frogs went 12-1 this season, starting off 12-0 before losing the Big 12 Conference Championship Game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, falling to Kansas State 31-28 in overtime.
FORT WORTH, TX
Five Thoughts on Kansas State’s 31-28 Big 12 Championship Win Over TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats met in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. TCU came in 12-0 and the No. 3 ranked team in the country, while Kansas State was 9-3 and ranked No. 10, the highest-ranked three-loss team in the country. It was the only Top 10 match up in a conference championship game.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sonny Dykes Says TCU Deserves Playoff Bid Despite Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas —TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said that the Horned Frogs deserve to be in the College Football Playoff, despite their 31-28 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (12-1) absorbed their first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, falling to No. 10 Kansas State. The Horned Frogs were No. 3 in the last CFP rankings that came out on Tuesday. The final rankings come out on Sunday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Watch: Max Duggan Tears Up Talking About Big 12 Championship Game Loss

The TCU Horned Frogs lost the Big 12 Championship Game in overtime 31-28 to Kansas State on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It was one of the best games of the 2022 college football season as both teams left it all on the field. Duggan topped that list as he helped lead TCU to erase an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime before the Frogs magical and undefeated season came to an end.
FORT WORTH, TX
TCU questioned over play calling in OT of Big 12 Championship

TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.
FORT WORTH, TX
HCS Roundtable: Big 12 Championship Game Picks

After a wild 2022 regular season the Big 12 Championship Game is set, as the TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) and Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 7-2) will battle for the right to be named Big 12 Champion. In their previous game, a 38-28 home win for the Horned Frogs, TCU...
MANHATTAN, KS
Daily Delivery: Yes, Fitz thinks Kansas State beats TCU, but here's why he thinks it happens

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Instead of offering his typical On the Line version of the DD today, Fitz shares that he believes Kansas State will win Saturday's Big 12 Championship game, but this video provides the why. At Tuesday's weekly press conference, Fitz asked Coach Chris Klieman and the provided players to define this K-State team after 12 games, and the answers provided a sense of calm and confidence that made Fitz believe the Wildcats are ready to upset TCU.
MANHATTAN, KS
K-State fans flock to Arlington for Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- K-State football fans are ready to roll for the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. “What better time to be a Wildcat?” K-State graduate Cole Hickerson said. K-State plays TCU for a Big 12 title on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. […]
ARLINGTON, TX
VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll

It’s a battle of the undefeated in round four of Texas high school football playoffs as the Denton Guyer Wildcats meet up with the Southlake Carroll Dragons in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their eye on the prize all season and are looking to continue advancing in the playoffs. One team will be finishing their season tonight. So, what can fans expect from this intense matchup? VYPE DFW lays it all out for you!
DENTON, TX

