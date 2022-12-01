ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Here’s the Tea on the Soft-Goth Lip Color Jenna Ortega Wears in 'Wednesday'

If I’m keeping it honest, I missed Wednesday Addams’ impact on the goth-culture beauty community as a child. I wasn’t at the age where I could really appreciate not only her wittiness but also her makeup look as well — which is why when Netflix announced they were remaking the character into a series, it was imperative that I did my research and I must say, Jenna Ortega was the right woman for the role.
Hypebae

Brandy Taps Into the Metaverse Chat With Futuristic Peppery Pink Tresses

After suffering from a few medical issues, singer Brandy got fans hyped with a surprise return to Instagram which sparked buzz of a potential music drop. However, beauty enthusiasts are stunned as the star looks like something in the metaverse with her bone-straight futuristic pink hair and bangs. If you’re...
Hypebae

This Is What a Mowalola Bratz Doll Looks Like

Bratz has teamed up with London-based label Mowalola on an all-new collection of haute fashion dolls. Reimagining two signature Bratz Collector dolls, the collection sees fan favorites, Jade and Felicia, upgrade their looks with unique pieces designed exclusively as part of the collaboration. The limited-edition dolls aim to represent the youthful spirit of both brands, and fall in line with Bratz’ foray into the world of fashion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy