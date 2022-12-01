Read full article on original website
kmuw.org
More homeless people in Sedgwick County are dying due to fentanyl poisoning
Homelsessness has changed over the past ten years, says Officer Nate Schwiethale with the Wichita Police’s Homeless Outreach Team. When Schwiethale started on the team, he mostly encountered people he says were alcoholics or mentally ill. But now, addiction to meth and other opioids – often laced with fentanyl – have gripped the community.
KWCH.com
Wichita contractor fined for improper licensing in Derby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita contractor was fined $17,825.75 in civil penalties, restitution, expenses and fees following a civil bench trial in Sedgwick County District Court. The Consumer Protection Division of the District Attorney’s Office brought a suit against Bradley D. Newman, who operated under the name Brad Newman...
Chance to double gifts to BBBS through December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jo Mora with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County is looking for donors who want to make additional impact in December. "Between now and the end of the year, we are doubling every donation that comes in over $50," Mora said. "Give in the name of a mentor. If you do give in the name of a mentor, then your mentor is going to receive a personalized thank you."
KAKE TV
City of Wichita looking at $5.5 million facility to build homeless shelter, housing and social services hub
The city of Wichita's housing department has put together a $5.5 million dollar plan to improve housing options and services for the city's homeless. Housing director Sally Stang says her department consulted with over 20 organizations in Wichita and Sedgwick counties that work with the homeless to put it together.
Official resolution to increase Hutch water and sewer rates on Tuesday agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider the official resolution to put in place the water rate changes they agreed upon earlier this year at its meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the...
Proposal for $18 million hotel and conference center on Tuesday city agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
KWCH.com
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita veterinarians have issued a warning after seeing an uptick in leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to both pets and people. Leptospirosis can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. It can be spread through direct contact with urine from infected animals. For...
kfdi.com
Ascension Hospitals Asking for Community’s Help to Prevent Spread of Respiratory Illnesses
Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals are asking for the community’s help to protect patients and staff by taking steps to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses. Family and friends of patients are asked not to make in-person visits to the hospital if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion or sore throat.
Ascension Via Christi asking for help reducing spread of respiratory illnesses
As in years past, patient families and friends are asked not to make in-person visits to the hospital if they are experiencing cold- or flu-like symptoms.
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
kfdi.com
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
kmuw.org
Meet the Union Station volunteers who keep these tiny trains on track during the holidays
Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. When decorating for the holidays starts in October, the display gets even bigger. Oversized wreaths can be viewed from outside , hanging in the Grand Hall’s massive windows,...
Plenty of blame to go around for election officer Angela Caudillo quitting | Opinion
Mistakes were made by Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Sedgwick County commissioners, lawmakers and Caudillo herself.
KAKE TV
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
KAKE TV
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
KWCH.com
Operation Holiday holds packaging event
Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life. A Wichita man who selflessly gave the gift of life will be honored at the Rose Bowl Parade set for Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. Trystan Isley military greeting. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:33...
Jeep lovers gather for 2022 Jeeples Toy Run
On Saturday, many Jeep lovers gathered at Jimmie's Diner to kick off the 7th Annual Jeeples Toy Run.
South Hutchinson man recognized as distinguished graduate
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Glenn Koster, Sr., a resident of South Hutchinson who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Western Governors University (WGU), has been named to the fully online, nonprofit university’s 2022 class of Distinguished Graduates. The award is given to WGU alumni who have...
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result […]
