HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jo Mora with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County is looking for donors who want to make additional impact in December. "Between now and the end of the year, we are doubling every donation that comes in over $50," Mora said. "Give in the name of a mentor. If you do give in the name of a mentor, then your mentor is going to receive a personalized thank you."

1 DAY AGO