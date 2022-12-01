ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kmuw.org

More homeless people in Sedgwick County are dying due to fentanyl poisoning

Homelsessness has changed over the past ten years, says Officer Nate Schwiethale with the Wichita Police’s Homeless Outreach Team. When Schwiethale started on the team, he mostly encountered people he says were alcoholics or mentally ill. But now, addiction to meth and other opioids – often laced with fentanyl – have gripped the community.
KWCH.com

Wichita contractor fined for improper licensing in Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita contractor was fined $17,825.75 in civil penalties, restitution, expenses and fees following a civil bench trial in Sedgwick County District Court. The Consumer Protection Division of the District Attorney’s Office brought a suit against Bradley D. Newman, who operated under the name Brad Newman...
Hutch Post

Chance to double gifts to BBBS through December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jo Mora with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County is looking for donors who want to make additional impact in December. "Between now and the end of the year, we are doubling every donation that comes in over $50," Mora said. "Give in the name of a mentor. If you do give in the name of a mentor, then your mentor is going to receive a personalized thank you."
KWCH.com

Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita veterinarians have issued a warning after seeing an uptick in leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to both pets and people. Leptospirosis can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. It can be spread through direct contact with urine from infected animals. For...
kfdi.com

Ascension Hospitals Asking for Community’s Help to Prevent Spread of Respiratory Illnesses

Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals are asking for the community’s help to protect patients and staff by taking steps to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses. Family and friends of patients are asked not to make in-person visits to the hospital if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion or sore throat.
Hutch Post

$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
kfdi.com

Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation

The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
KAKE TV

South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
KAKE TV

'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
KWCH.com

Operation Holiday holds packaging event

Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life. A Wichita man who selflessly gave the gift of life will be honored at the Rose Bowl Parade set for Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. Trystan Isley military greeting. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:33...
Hutch Post

South Hutchinson man recognized as distinguished graduate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Glenn Koster, Sr., a resident of South Hutchinson who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Western Governors University (WGU), has been named to the fully online, nonprofit university’s 2022 class of Distinguished Graduates. The award is given to WGU alumni who have...
KSN News

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy