ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash

COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
COVINA, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Hawthorne

Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed and two others injured in a traffic collision involving two vehicles Saturday night, Dec. 3, in the city of Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call for a traffic collision on South Van Ness Avenue and West Imperial Highway where two badly damaged vehicles were found.
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Acton camp

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from custody at an Acton conservation camp on Friday night. Authorities say Juan Avina, 39, an incarcerated man, was serving his sentence at the Acton Conservation Camp when he walked away around 9 p.m. The camp is a minimum security facility. Avina is currently serving a […]
ACTON, CA
KTLA

Boy caught on video stealing packages from Ventura County homes

Police are searching for a young thief who was caught on camera stealing packages from Ventura County homes on Thursday. The child is seen snatching the packages in broad daylight before running away and hopping into a getaway car. He was caught on security cameras by two different residences in the Oak Park neighborhood. Authorities […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

One dead in solo crash

A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

18 arrested in L.A. County retail theft spree

Police arrested 18 people in a spree of organized retail theft targeting stores across Los Angeles County this week. The thieves, ranging in age from 15-20 years old, allegedly swindled around $23,000 worth of clothing and merchandise, according to Los Angeles police. The thefts occurred over a two-day period beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 and targeted […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Shocking Video Shows Huge Box Truck Crash-Land Off Highway Ramp Onto Separate Accident Scene

A shocking video captures the moment a huge box truck crashes over a guard rail on a Los Angeles freeway. And lands on top of a separate and already active accident scene. The New York Post reports three people were injured after the box truck infiltrated the first accident scene. Fortunately, though, none of the present first responders were harmed in the incident. The footage, captured by a commuter named Tommy Dorado, was taken between the 14 and 5 Freeways in Santa Clarita. The video shows surrounding roadways soaked with rain.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy