2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
Victim Found Shot Outside Bar; Nearby Business Window Shattered by Gunfire
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was found shot outside a bar and a window of a nearby business was allegedly struck by gunfire overnight. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Norwalk Sheriff’s Station received a call early Sunday, Dec.4, for a shooting on East Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes Avenue in the city of La Mirada.
1 Killed, 2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Hawthorne
Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed and two others injured in a traffic collision involving two vehicles Saturday night, Dec. 3, in the city of Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call for a traffic collision on South Van Ness Avenue and West Imperial Highway where two badly damaged vehicles were found.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
Deputy Involved in Traffic Collision with Pickup Truck
Avocado Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pickup truck and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle were involved in a traffic collision early Saturday morning at the intersection of Workman Mill Road and Oakman Drive in the Avocado Heights area of Los Angeles County. Industry Sheriff’s Station received...
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Acton camp
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from custody at an Acton conservation camp on Friday night. Authorities say Juan Avina, 39, an incarcerated man, was serving his sentence at the Acton Conservation Camp when he walked away around 9 p.m. The camp is a minimum security facility. Avina is currently serving a […]
Boy caught on video stealing packages from Ventura County homes
Police are searching for a young thief who was caught on camera stealing packages from Ventura County homes on Thursday. The child is seen snatching the packages in broad daylight before running away and hopping into a getaway car. He was caught on security cameras by two different residences in the Oak Park neighborhood. Authorities […]
signalscv.com
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
LASD Searching For Missing LA Man, 66, Suffering From Schizophrenia
Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a 66-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia who went missing in an unincorporated section of the county.
Robbery Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Shooting at Deputies
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were working a containment set up for a robbery suspect who allegedly shot… Read more "Robbery Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Shooting at Deputies"
Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Santa Clarita. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident.
Injuries Reported In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported in Santa Clarita. Authorities did not confirm the exact number of people who were injured due to this accident.
18 arrested in L.A. County retail theft spree
Police arrested 18 people in a spree of organized retail theft targeting stores across Los Angeles County this week. The thieves, ranging in age from 15-20 years old, allegedly swindled around $23,000 worth of clothing and merchandise, according to Los Angeles police. The thefts occurred over a two-day period beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 and targeted […]
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
Woman killed in West Covina hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested
A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a hit-and-run crash in West Covina that left a woman dead was in custody Friday. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sunset and Cameron avenues, according to West Covina Police Department Sgt. Stephen McLean.
FOUND: Detectives Seek Public Help Locating Missing Castaic Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Castaic man, Trent Michael Boser. UPDATE: Boser has been found safe. Boser is described as a 47-year-old white male adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block ...
1 Dies at Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision; 1 Arrested, 2 Outstanding
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles left one person trapped in need of rescue and medical aid, and one truck on… Read more "1 Dies at Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision; 1 Arrested, 2 Outstanding"
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
Shocking Video Shows Huge Box Truck Crash-Land Off Highway Ramp Onto Separate Accident Scene
A shocking video captures the moment a huge box truck crashes over a guard rail on a Los Angeles freeway. And lands on top of a separate and already active accident scene. The New York Post reports three people were injured after the box truck infiltrated the first accident scene. Fortunately, though, none of the present first responders were harmed in the incident. The footage, captured by a commuter named Tommy Dorado, was taken between the 14 and 5 Freeways in Santa Clarita. The video shows surrounding roadways soaked with rain.
