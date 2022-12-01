Read full article on original website
Fantasy Basketball category analysis & waiver wire advice (Week 7)
We’re looking at players who are widely available and rostered in fewer than 60 percent of fantasy leagues on Yahoo. We’ll be focusing on 8-cat leagues because turnovers are a waste of a category, to be honest. But if you find the turnovers helpful, let me know. I’m...
LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for 6th place on NBA’s career assists list
LeBron James overtook Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. James jumped into sixth place with his ninth assist of the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, finding...
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
6 players on the rise in NBA Fantasy
We are already a quarter of the way through the NBA season. It’s time to take stock of some individual performances across the league and highlight some players who are on the rise in fantasy basketball compared to the expectations that came with them entering the season. Tyrese Haliburton,...
Blazers Return Home, Lillard Returns To Lineup To Defeat Pacers
The Trail Blazers returned home to host the Pacers after spending nearly the last two weeks on the road, and Damian Lillard returned to the lineup after missing the last seven games due to injury. Both ended up being happy returns. All five of Portland’s starters scored in double figures,...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Memphis’ Morant Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Chuck Checks In - 12.04.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM SACRAMENTO: Bulls (9-13, 4-8 on the road). at Kings (12-9, 7-4 at home). 5PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 4:45 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King:5PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Kings: Fox: 23 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Game Preview
Against high-end teams, even a momentary lull can prove to be the difference in the outcome of a contest. Such was the case on Friday night. During a brief third-quarter stretch, the Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 14-2 run, which ultimately was too much for the Orlando Magic to overcome in a 107-96 road defeat.
NBA All-Star 2023 Officially Tips Off With NBA Ice Buckets Challenge At Trolley Square
The NBA All-Star festivities are upon us. Officially kicking off NBA All-Star 2023, the NBA Ice Buckets challenge began today at Trolley Square in downtown Salt Lake City. The Ice Buckets challenge is a perfect way to tip off All-Star weekend, as basketball fans, sports enthusiasts, and Utah locals and visitors to the state alike are invited to shoot their shot and prove that they have “ice in their veins.”
Recap: Wizards fall to Lakers 130-119 Sunday in D.C.
The Wizards walked into Capital One Arena Sunday evening riding a five-game home winning streak against the Lakers. But this time around, Anthony Davis was too much to handle. He dropped 55 points and 17 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a 130-119 victory over the Wizards. This game was peculiar...
"Unfortunate Moments That Can Happen" | Utah Falls To Portland In Physical Game
The NBA wasn’t kind to Utah when it scheduled Portland on Saturday night. The Blazers entered Vivint Arena well-rested, playing their first game in four days. Meanwhile, not only were the Jazz on the tail-end of a back-to-back, they were playing their third game in four days. Despite the...
Blazers' Nassir Little expected to miss 6 weeks with hip fracture
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six weeks.
Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Trail Blazers 116
The Pacers played without their star point guard for the first time this season on Sunday night in Portland, while the Trail Blazers got their star point guard back after a seven-game absence. Tyrese Haliburton watched from the bench as Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers (13-11) used a 39-point...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Knicks
There hasn’t been a better team in the Eastern Conference on their home floor than the Cavaliers. Now they need to replicate that success on the road – beginning with a Sunday night showdown, taking on the struggling Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers improved to 10-1...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 121, Nuggets 106
Pelicans (15-8), Nuggets (14-9) The onslaught began with a barrage of Jose Alvarado three-pointers, continued with Trey Murphy’s third-quarter exhibition of dunks and ended with more Alvarado bombs from beyond the arc. In between, Zion Williamson found gaps in Denver’s interior defense. Add it all up, and New Orleans turned an early 14-point deficit into a 15-point victory, moving into second place in the Western Conference and posting a fourth straight win. Alvarado entered Sunday with career highs of 23 points and four three-pointers made, but zoomed past both by piling up 38 points and firing in eight treys. “It was a joy to watch,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “His teammates did a great job of looking for him. We needed his production. He was off the charts.”
Wizards comeback comes up short in 117-116 loss to Hornets
The Wizards saw a comeback effort come up just short on Friday night in Charlotte, falling to the Hornets 117-116. Led by Bradley Beal’s season-high 33 points, Washington cut a 22-point Charlotte lead late in the third quarter down to one point in the closing minutes. “We don’t ever...
