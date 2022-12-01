ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree

Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said. Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.
BRAINTREE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police capture armed robbery suspect in muddy, thick terrane

Police captured an armed robbery suspect in Fall River Saturday after clues lead to his capture. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, just before 10:00 a.m., Fall River Police Officers were dispatched to Rockland Trust Bank 855 Brayton Avenue due to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Jeffrey...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida

(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison

BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

2 men to face federal charges in armed Martha's Vineyard bank heist

BOSTON — Two men were charged Friday in federal court in Boston in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery. The...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Men Charged With 'Abducting' Baby, Mother From Dartmouth Home: Police

A woman who was previously said to be abducted along with her child, prompting an Amber Alert, told authorities she was never actually in any danger. Massachusetts State Police activated an Amber Alert after Hannah Benson and her six-month-old son Grayson were taken from their Dartmouth home on Thursday, Dec. 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Their alleged abductor was Benson's former boyfriend Jeremias Cabral, of Fall River.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Charges elevated in armed bank robbery

An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday. The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth. Willis’s wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The couple were […]
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors

A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
SOMERSET, MA
MassLive.com

Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple

The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
FALMOUTH, MA

