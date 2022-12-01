Read full article on original website
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree
Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said. Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.
Fall River Police capture armed robbery suspect in muddy, thick terrane
Police captured an armed robbery suspect in Fall River Saturday after clues lead to his capture. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, just before 10:00 a.m., Fall River Police Officers were dispatched to Rockland Trust Bank 855 Brayton Avenue due to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Jeffrey...
Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida
(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison
BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
Two men arrested in connection with armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard
Two men are being charged with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.
2 men to face federal charges in armed Martha's Vineyard bank heist
BOSTON — Two men were charged Friday in federal court in Boston in connection with an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery. The...
Men Charged With 'Abducting' Baby, Mother From Dartmouth Home: Police
A woman who was previously said to be abducted along with her child, prompting an Amber Alert, told authorities she was never actually in any danger. Massachusetts State Police activated an Amber Alert after Hannah Benson and her six-month-old son Grayson were taken from their Dartmouth home on Thursday, Dec. 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Their alleged abductor was Benson's former boyfriend Jeremias Cabral, of Fall River.
Charges elevated in armed bank robbery
An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
Bank Robbery Netted $39,100, Officials Say, as Suspects Face Federal Charges
Two men who state prosecutors charged with robbing the Vineyard Haven branch of Rockland Trust will now face federal charges after the U.S. attorney’s office said they stole about $39,000 in cash and threatened tellers with guns. According to a release from the office of Rachael Rollins, the U.S....
Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors
A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
Updated: Barnstable Police make arrest after armed robbery at ATM in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported armed robbery late Thursday morning. The incident was reported near the JFK Library off Main Street. The suspect allegedly showed a firearm. An active investigation and search for the suspect is underway. From Chatham Police: On Friday, December 2, 2022, that...
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple
The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Recently fired Fall River teacher charged with obscene matter to minor after investigation
A former Fall River school teacher that was recently terminated after disturbing text messages surfaced has been charged. According to court records, 29-year-old Daniel Levin has been charged with Obscene Matter to Minor. Last week, Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the...
Fall River Police looking for public’s help after man reportedly beaten and robbed
Police are looking for the public’s help after a man was reportedly beaten and robbed recently. According to Fall River Police, on Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:00 p.m., a gentleman was found outside of 1209 South Main Street with significant injuries to his head and face. After speaking...
