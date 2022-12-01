Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Charlie Puth Makes Things Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
The singer celebrated his 31st birthday by going public with his hometown girlfriend!. The "Light Switch" singer seemingly made things Instagram official with Brooke Sansone in celebration of his 31st birthday on Friday. "Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!!," Puth captioned a black and white photobooth strip...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Revealed a Complaint From LL Cool J on ‘Los Angeles’
In the fandom of NCIS, they know that Abby, played by Pauley Perrette, had a big role and still does in the show’s history. Yet the O.G. show had another franchise partner arrive in 2009 with NCIS: Los Angeles starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. But Perrette had a complaint about memorizing so much within a show’s script. As it turns out, LL Cool J also had a similar complaint. She opened up about this matter when appearing on Criminal Minds star Kirsten Vangsness’ podcast Kirsten’s Agenda. It was back in October 2020.
toofab.com
Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her and Tristan Thompson's Son's First Birthday
Thompson was not mentioned or tagged in the birthday tribute. Maralee Nichols is commemorating her and Tristian Thompson's baby boy, Theo, on his first birthday. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to mark the occasion. She shared a carousel of photos of a birthday photoshoot as well as a throwback pic of her maternity shoot.
Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf
Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
toofab.com
Lindsay Lohan Confirms Hilarious Way Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Her Prove Her Identity
The "Freaky Friday" co-stars have previously expressed their interest in returning for a sequel -- so long as Lindsay can prove she is who she says she is!. At this point, it just feels like a matter of time before we'll be graced with a "Freaky Friday" sequel, and this very real way co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis interact simply has to make it into the script.
toofab.com
Billie Eilish Did Not Have More Fun as a Blonde, Says She Was 'Treated Differently'
"I didn't feel sexy for one second of being blonde." Billie Eilish shocked the world last March when she debuted a bold new look, including more form-fitting clothes and a platinum blonde hairdo. It turns out, though, she didn't actually enjoy her new look, even as it was making headlines...
toofab.com
Sally Field Reveals Burt Reynolds Was Her Worst On-Screen Kiss
"Just a lot of drooling was involved," she said of her late "Smokey and the Bandit" co-star, whom she dated for several years after they met on the set of the 1977 film. Sally Field is opening up about her worst on-screen kiss. While appearing on Thursday's episode of "Watch...
toofab.com
Nick Carter Shares Appreciation for Backstreet Boys Support Following Aaron Carter's Death
“It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me”. Nick Carter is revealing how much comfort he's received from his Backstreet Boys bandmates following the sudden death of his younger brother Aaron Carter. The "Aaron's Party" singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on November...
toofab.com
Felicity Huffman Hits First Red Carpet Since Prison Time for Admissions Scandal
Huffman attended with the founder of an organization she began working with for community service as part of her sentencing. Just over three years after being released from prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman returned to the red carpet on Thursday night. The actress attended...
toofab.com
SNL's Chloe Fineman Gets Pete Davidson Appeal, Calls Him 'Deeply Charming'
Fans have made it a whole thing that Davidson has been tied to a bevy of beautiful women including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and now -- perhaps -- Emily Ratajkowski. While the couple hasn't confirmed it yet, it looks like Emily Ratajkowski is the latest beauty to be tied to "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson. While some fans scratch their heads, his "SNL" co-star Chloe Fineman understands.
toofab.com
Emancipation Producer Criticized for Bringing Slave Photo That Inspired Film on Red Carpet
Joey McFarland brought the original 1863 "scourged back" photo to the film premiere: "I wanted a piece of Peter to be here tonight." A picture is worth a thousand words, and in the case of Will Smith's upcoming "Emancipation," it can also inspire an entire film. When that picture showed up on the red carpet, though, it raised some eyebrows.
