Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Ep. 375: Don’t Be a Firmware Guinea Pig – and more
Episode 375 of the PetaPixel Photography Podcast. Download MP3 – Subscribe via iTunes, Google Play, email or RSS!. If you subscribe to the PetaPixel Photography Podcast in iTunes, please take a moment to rate and review us and help us move up in the rankings so others interested in photography may find us.
petapixel.com
How I Documented the Making of a Wedding Dress
Having been a wedding photographer for the past fifteen years, I’ve seen my fair share of white wedding dresses, but before focusing on weddings, I was fortunate enough to gain a little experience in the fashion industry, shooting for magazines, working backstage at fashion shows, and covering both London and Paris Fashion Weeks.
petapixel.com
Ilford Kentmere Pan 100 and 400 Films Now Available in 120 Format
Harman Technologies, the company that manufactures Ilford-brand film, has announced that the Ilford Photo Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 films are now available in 120 format. Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 were already available for 35mm film cameras, but Ilford Photo is now making them available in 120 format as well.
petapixel.com
TTArtisan Takes DSLRs Ultra-Wide with 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye
TTArtisan has announced a new 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens for Canon EF and Nikon F-mount cameras. The lens brings DSLRs access to the same lens that has already been available for multiple mirrorless mounts. The $215 lens features a diagonal 180-degree field of view that creates what the company describes...
petapixel.com
Really Right Stuff’s PG-02 MKII is a High-End Pano-Gimbal Tripod Head
After a four-year hiatus, Really Right Stuff is introducing a revised pano-gimbal head for photographers. Called the PG-02 MKII, the high-end tripod head promises fine control, better ergonomics, and reduced weight and size. Really Right Stuff is camera accessory company that was founded 30 years ago and, for a majority...
petapixel.com
Hive Social Shuts Down App Due To Security Issues After Rise in Sign-ups
Hive Social, an app many considered to be the new alternative to Instagram and Twitter, has completely shut down its servers to address security issues after it struggled to handle a recent surge in sign-ups. Social media app, Hive has exploded in popularity in the last few weeks following Elon...
Comments / 0