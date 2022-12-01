ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

German Village Lights Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Short North neighbors give back during winter months

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With winter temperatures approaching Central Ohio. Neighbors in the Short North stepped up in the season of giving with an annual Donuts and Drop-Off event. One Short North family collected coats, sweaters, tents, and anything to keep the homeless warm. Kim Tyndall and her family...
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Group collecting pet food to help seniors and their animals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hospets collected dog and cat food at Alum Creek Dog Park this weekend. The effort benefits seniors in Delaware, Union, and Franklin Counties. The charity works year-round to provide food, temporary care, and more to people in need and their pets. The Hospets team shared...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
Columbus Weather: It is cold out but at least there is some sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s cold but at least we have some sunshine! Clouds will move in tonight, but we’ll be dry through most of the day Monday. The rain arrives Monday evening and continues for the rest of the week. SUNDAY NIGHT: mostly clear becoming partly...
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
College Football Playoff: Ohio State will play No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football fans went into the weekend wishing for an early Christmas gift -- a USC loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. And Santa Claus delivered. Utah trashed the No. 4 Trojans on Friday, clearing the way for the Buckeyes to slide...
Man dead after car crashes into three condos along Refugee Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into condominiums along Refugee Road early Sunday morning. The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single-car crash that happened at approximately 2:37 a.m., OSHP officials said in a statement. Robert Williams,...
