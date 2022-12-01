ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Police: Man killed in northwest Columbus shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus Saturday that led to the death of an 18-year-old man. According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a report of...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police officer who shot, killed man in September 2021 not indicted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021. The grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hawkins in the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Hilltop shooting sees second arrest with murder charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting of a man in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, was arrested Friday for the death of 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces murder and robbery charges for his involvement […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Second suspect charged with murder in deadly Westgate shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A second suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting in west Columbus in August. Abdulkadir A. Ahmed, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of Miguel Arriola, 32, according to Columbus police. Hussein A. Bilal, 21, was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
BEXLEY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Underage Man Charged for Using Fake ID to Buy Beer

Chillicothe – A man was charged after attempting to buy a cold one with a fake ID he bought on a website. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/30/22, they were called to the local Roosters on Plaza Blvd when a staff member reported that a man had presented them with an ID that looked fake asking to buy an alcoholic beverage.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy