Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
fox56news.com
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Dec. 4: Tips, robots and hidden fees.
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
WTVQ
Nicholasville Police Department release requested information ahead of Laduke rally
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, friends, and community activists marched through the streets of Nicholasville for the third time Saturday, demanding justice for Desman Laduke. This time came coming on the heels of the family’s first holiday without the 22-year-old. “Thanksgiving was the worst because that was his favorite holiday....
wymt.com
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
WKYT 27
Lexington community raises concern over push for more flock cameras
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras, a controversial topic for the last few months, were again the subject of debate on Thursday night. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers want the Urban County Council to expand the 25 flock license plate readers installed throughout the City with 75 more.
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WTVQ
What to know about Emergency Protective Orders
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say the city is seeing the highest number of domestic violence homicides in the last five years. Thirteen of the city’s 26 closed homicide investigations are domestic violence related. The most recent case happened on Bay Colony Lane the day before Thanksgiving,...
adairvoice.com
Female inmates – one from Adair – escape in Casey County
Two female inmates have escaped from the Casey County Jail. One of the females is from Adair County and the other is from Bell County, according to Adair County Constable Jason Rector. They escaped early this morning (around 3 a.m.) and were last seen in jail clothes. Casey County schools...
WHAS 11
'I reflect on our university's creed': University of Kentucky sets aside funds to remove controversial mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has set aside money for the complicated removal and relocation of a controversial historic mural in the university's Memorial Hall. The 1934 mural has been a topic of debate for years because it illustrates the segregation of races by showing African Americans...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint
These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
WKYT 27
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
somerset106.com
KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
WTVQ
Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say a suspect shot during an alleged attempted burglary Friday morning at an apartment in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road is now charged. Police say the suspect is charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment, and is currently being treated at a hospital...
fox56news.com
2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
fox56news.com
Confirmed flu cases double, 1 death in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Flu cases continue to rapidly increase in Fayette County. On Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6 million confirmed cases of the flu this season. In Fayette County, 724 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and one flu-related death have been reported.
WKYT 27
Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
Comments / 4