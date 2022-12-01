ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Comments / 4

Related
fox56news.com

Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations

When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Dec. 4: Tips, robots and hidden fees.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills

A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
WOODLAND HILLS, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community raises concern over push for more flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras, a controversial topic for the last few months, were again the subject of debate on Thursday night. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers want the Urban County Council to expand the 25 flock license plate readers installed throughout the City with 75 more.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
WTVQ

What to know about Emergency Protective Orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say the city is seeing the highest number of domestic violence homicides in the last five years. Thirteen of the city’s 26 closed homicide investigations are domestic violence related. The most recent case happened on Bay Colony Lane the day before Thanksgiving,...
LEXINGTON, KY
adairvoice.com

Female inmates – one from Adair – escape in Casey County

Two female inmates have escaped from the Casey County Jail. One of the females is from Adair County and the other is from Bell County, according to Adair County Constable Jason Rector. They escaped early this morning (around 3 a.m.) and were last seen in jail clothes. Casey County schools...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint

These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
somerset106.com

KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say a suspect shot during an alleged attempted burglary Friday morning at an apartment in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road is now charged. Police say the suspect is charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment, and is currently being treated at a hospital...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Confirmed flu cases double, 1 death in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Flu cases continue to rapidly increase in Fayette County. On Monday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6 million confirmed cases of the flu this season. In Fayette County, 724 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and one flu-related death have been reported.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy