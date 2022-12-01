Norse take win over UWS JV

SUPERIOR—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team picked up their fifth win in a row on Wednesday, downing the University of Wisconsin-Superior JV team 83-73.

Up 13 at the break, 38-25, the Norse fended off the Yellowjackets for the final 20 minutes to pick up the win.

Leading for Mesabi Range in points was Ziaire Davis, who put down a team-high 24 points. Glentrel Carter also finished in double figures for Mesabi Range with 10.

UWS was paced by Jayden Fitch, who led all scorers with 30 points. Evan Bennett had 12 and Jackson Allfrey chipped in with 11.

Mesabi Range (4-3) will hit the road, taking on St. Cloud Tech Friday in St. Cloud.

MR 38 45—83

UWS 25 48—73

Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 10, Mark Campbell 9, Kaeleb Roberts 5, Zion Sanford 8, Nataj Sanders 2, Chris Rogers 8, Ziaire Davis 24, Johnny Spencer 6, Jaquan Wright 3, Artenquis King 6, Michael Johnson 2; Three pointers: Carter 2, Roberts 1, Davis 2, Wright 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.

Wisconsin-Superior: Jacksen Smith 8, Trae Widiker 5, Evan Bennett 12, Luke Fehrenbacher 5, Jackson Allfrey 11, Jayden Fitch 30, Kyle Bilodeau 2; Three pointers: Smith 2, Widiker 1, Allfrey 3, Fitch 1; Free throws: 16-22; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.