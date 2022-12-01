ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid reaction: No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26

FARGO, N.D. — On the wrong end of several big plays Saturday, Montana saw its season came to an end in the second round of the FCS playoffs with a 49-26 loss to defending national champion North Dakota State at the Fargodome. The Grizzlies had stolen some momentum in...
Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies visit NDSU in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs

FARGO — The Montana Grizzlies (8-4) are visiting third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Grizzlies overcame a 21-point deficit to get past Southeast Missouri State in Missoula last week to advance while the defending champion Bison, who have won nine of the last 11 championships, earned a bye last week by earning one of the top-eight playoff seeds.
Saying goodbye to Bobby Hauck's 'favorite team' he's coached at Montana

MISSOULA – The Montana Grizzlies football team is going to look a lot different when it returns to the field in 2023. Since head coach Bobby Hauck’s return to the program in 2018, this year’s graduating class is the first that Hauck has seen from its freshman year to its finish. Guys like super seniors Mitch Roberts, Malik Flowers, Matt Rensvold and more were in Missoula the year before that, recruited by Bob Stitt and joining the Griz in 2017, but they redshirted until Hauck came along.
Montana Western women overcome Montana Tech's comeback effort

DILLON – The No. 21 Montana Western Bulldogs hosted the Montana Tech Orediggers on Saturday in each team’s second Frontier Conference game of the season. The Bulldogs outlasted the Diggers, 73-67, despite a furious comeback attempt from Tech in the fourth quarter. It was a slow start for...
Social media savant: Griz senior kicker Adam Botkin using the internet to inspire

MISSOULA — Montana senior kicker Adam Botkin is in his first and last season as a member of the football team. When he came to campus as a freshman in 2018, the 6-foot-4 ex-Rocky Mountain College (Billings) basketball commit was just a student. Four years later, he added “athlete” to the end of that tag, walking on for his final year of eligibility.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit

The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities

Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic by doing one thing. “It’s easy. Please read to your kids 20 minutes a day. This will help close the gap,” Gianforte said. Reading and math scores have fallen in […] The post More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ASUM closes public meeting for ‘student privacy’ to discipline senator

Members of the University of Montana’s student government swore to confidentiality Wednesday before closing its Nov. 30 meeting because of “student privacy law,” a move that one open-meetings expert said could be illegal under Montana law. The Associated Students of the University of Montana met privately as...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Crash reported north of Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
