(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials can now begin determining how to allocate funds from an opioid settlement. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Page County Public Health to allow the agency to allocate and utilize funds from the county's "local government opioid abatement fund." The dollars come after several states reached a nearly $26 billion settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen -- three major pharmaceutical distributors -- and Johnson & Johnson. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen tells KMA News that one of his first goals is to establish a task force to gain several perspectives on how the funds could be used. He hopes to have an overview meeting later this month to kick off those discussions.

2 DAYS AGO