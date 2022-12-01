Read full article on original website
Hutson joins CRHC specialty lineup
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center is adding a new women's health provider to its specialty provider lineup. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke announced this week that Jona Hutson will begin seeing patients in Clarinda as part of a partnership with Shenandoah Medical Center. Hutson holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University and is a Certified Nurse Midwife.
Page County board approves MOU for opioid settlement funds
(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials can now begin determining how to allocate funds from an opioid settlement. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Page County Public Health to allow the agency to allocate and utilize funds from the county's "local government opioid abatement fund." The dollars come after several states reached a nearly $26 billion settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen -- three major pharmaceutical distributors -- and Johnson & Johnson. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen tells KMA News that one of his first goals is to establish a task force to gain several perspectives on how the funds could be used. He hopes to have an overview meeting later this month to kick off those discussions.
Shenandoah announces K-8 Students of the Month for November
(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character. Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's November Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
'It very much felt targeted': Removal of LGBTQ+ flag at Millard North High School
OMAHA, Neb. — An LGBTQ+ symbol removed from Millard North High School has drawn scrutiny from students, families and even a state senator. Millard Public Schools is responding to social media posts, including one from State Sen. Megan Hunt. She says she contacted Millard Public School officials about not allowing symbols associated with the Human Rights Campaign.
New COVID-19 cases in Douglas County remain high; hospitalizations increase
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 462 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since its last release on Monday. There have been 173,587 positive cases since March 2020.
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska lawmaker is getting entangled in a controversy involving Millard Public Schools. State Sen. Megan Hunt posted on social media that she heard allegations that teachers at Millard North weren’t allowed to display things like pride flags and “safe space” stickers. Millard...
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
Cat found in closed plastic tote in Omaha expected to be OK
OMAHA — A cat found Friday morning in a closed plastic tote struggling to breathe has been turned over to the Nebraska Humane Society. Richard Koester said he was at an apartment building at 30th and Burt streets looking for a shop vacuum when fellow maintenance worker Brian Rodgers told him about seeing the cat in the hallway.
Another Omaha church threatened with note
After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department...
Iowa proposes settlement for Glenwood resource center
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
Margaret (Wiese) Queck, 70, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:December 6, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00 A.M. Visitation End:11:00 A.M. Memorials:Living for Christ Outreach, Corning, Iowa. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation...
Property taxes due before the first of the year
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County Treasurer's Office announced property taxes are due before the first of the year. They are due on December 31, 2022, and they are delinquent after March 31, 2023. Property taxes can be paid by the following ways:. Online at www.dctreasurer.org with an...
Operation Blessing, Santa's Workshop underway in Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- A couple of programs are underway in Clarinda to help ease the burden of giving of a Christmas gift. Starting last year, Anchor Homes took over the Operation Blessing program within the Clarinda city limits. Families in Clarinda were given an opportunity to sign up for the program to provide help with Christmas gifts this year. Karen Williams is helping to run the program and says more donations are needed to ensure every family on their list gets gifts.
Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
Aksarben Village Holiday Market returns for 17th year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was the 17th annual Aksarben Village Holiday Market. Shoppers lined up to get a peak at everything local small businesses had to offer while enjoying all the holiday sights and sounds the festive experience brings to Omaha. “So many people here to get those locally...
Wind advisory after 4 p.m.
OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa and portions of southeast Nebraska. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today to midnight. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast with gusts up to 55 mph. The advisory...
Kathryn Hart, 93 of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
UNO Police investigating after threatening note found at Catholic student center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A threatening note was found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center. According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, Saturday morning a note was found on the door of the the St. John Paul II Newman Center Oratory near 71st and Pacific Street, southwest of the UNO campus.
