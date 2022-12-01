Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Related
wkml.com
Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win
Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $3 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH – Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WCNC
Moore County authorities investigate vandalism that left thousands without power
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A state of emergency is in effect for Moore County after tens of thousands of customers were left without power in what officials believe stemmed from a targeted attack. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph...
WCNC
New survey shows grim outlook for the North Carolina nursing shortage: 'We are burnt out'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New research shows there is cause for concern when it comes to the nursing shortage. Nurses are leaving the bedside at an alarming rate. It was an issue before the pandemic and leaders in the industry say it has only gotten worse because of the challenges COVID-19 presented.
Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with NC security guard shot by co-worker
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
Daily Beast
‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.
A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being...
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Help Find Cable A Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Cable. Cable is 1 years old and loves people. He’s a happy little guy and he sometimes jumps when he is excited. He’s good with other dogs and really loves to play, so if you have another dog it should be one who also likes to play a lot. He’s in the process of becoming potty-trained and with a little more support, he’ll get there. This sweet little guy can’t wait to love you in his new forever home!
iheart.com
Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
nsjonline.com
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations
RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
WECT
Investigators visit father’s home in search for missing S.C. 5-year-old
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Investigators on Thursday visited the home of the father of a missing five-year-old girl in South Carolina. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said Aspen Jeter’s mother was shot. A tip from...
iheart.com
Georgia Man Arrested for Commenting On Sheriff's Most Wanted Facebook Post
A Georgia man has been arrested after commenting on a Facebook post sharing the 'Most Wanted' people in Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted the '10 Most Wanted People in Rockdale County" on Facebook last week. Many people made funny comments saying "what about me?" One person in...
Comments / 0