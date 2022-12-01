ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

wkml.com

Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win

Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $3 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH – Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Outsider.com

North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found

Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
WOODFIN, NC
Daily Beast

‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.

A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Help Find Cable A Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Cable. Cable is 1 years old and loves people. He’s a happy little guy and he sometimes jumps when he is excited. He’s good with other dogs and really loves to play, so if you have another dog it should be one who also likes to play a lot. He’s in the process of becoming potty-trained and with a little more support, he’ll get there. This sweet little guy can’t wait to love you in his new forever home!
CHARLOTTE, NC
nsjonline.com

North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations

RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mountain Xpress

Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital

AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

