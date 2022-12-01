Members of the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Bridge City Cardinals football teams were selected to the 9-4A Division II All-District team. The names of the players selected as All-District were not to be announced until all the schools in the district were eliminated from the University Interscholastic League state football playoffs. The district champion Silsbee Tigers lost a thrilling triple overtime game 58-56 to the Cuero Gobblers on Friday, December 2.

18 HOURS AGO