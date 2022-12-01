Read full article on original website
Related
therecordlive.com
Mustangs and Cardinals chosen as All District
Members of the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Bridge City Cardinals football teams were selected to the 9-4A Division II All-District team. The names of the players selected as All-District were not to be announced until all the schools in the district were eliminated from the University Interscholastic League state football playoffs. The district champion Silsbee Tigers lost a thrilling triple overtime game 58-56 to the Cuero Gobblers on Friday, December 2.
therecordlive.com
District Basketball Games Start This Week
The start of December means it is just a few days before the start of the district basketball games for local high school teams. Most of the girls' teams begin their district games on Friday and the boys will start in a week. The Orangefield Lady Bobcats in Class 3A...
Comments / 0