Supreme court to hear arguments on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan next year

The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear arguments over President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in February 2023. But an injunction blocking the administration's relief plan remains in place, according to a Supreme Court brief. The inquisition in question was placed by the St.Louis-based 8th Circuit Court of Appeals....
Protesters near White House demand 'Free China!'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — About 200 protesters lit candles and shouted “Free China!” two blocks from the White House on Sunday in a show of support for demonstrations in China calling for an end to severe anti-virus controls and for political change. Protesters in Freedom Plaza...
