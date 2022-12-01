Read full article on original website
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth (IWP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.51, changing hands as low as $87.15 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $103 in the previous session. StoneX Group Inc. has gained 68.1% since the start of the year compared to the -10.1% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -16.4% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
Balchem (BCPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.72, changing hands as low as $130.54 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
IWR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.20, changing hands as low as $69.89 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Medallion Financial is one of 884...
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Here's Why Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Boosts Investors' Value, Raises Dividend
PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH stock inched up 1.17% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 2, after it announced a Special Dividend and a hike of 2.3% in its quarterly cash dividend. This leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) company declared a Special Dividend of 95 cents per share, which is...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCO
In trading on Monday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $293.27, changing hands as low as $290.50 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Earnings Estimates Rising for Datadog (DDOG): Will It Gain?
Datadog (DDOG) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this data...
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
CommScope Holding Becomes Oversold (COMM)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
American Equity Investment Life Holding's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 6.5%
In trading on Monday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AEL.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4875), with shares changing hands as low as $22.53 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.00% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AEL.PRA was trading at a 8.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.60% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KRE
In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tuya, up about 12.4% and shares of Joyy, up about 5% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
