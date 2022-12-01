Read full article on original website
CSGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.94, changing hands as low as $59.19 per share. CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Air Lease's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AL.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.31% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AL.PRA was trading at a 4.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.02% in the "Transportation" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based security company have returned -2.8%, compared to...
CHD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $82.50, changing hands for $83.07/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $103 in the previous session. StoneX Group Inc. has gained 68.1% since the start of the year compared to the -10.1% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -16.4% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
If You Invested $1000 in Ametek a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and...
Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $47.5 in the previous session. Genmab AS Sponsored ADR has gained 19% since the start of the year compared to the -15.2% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -15.1% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.
Should First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/19/2011. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $242.16...
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:. H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned +36% over the past month versus the...
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
CX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: CX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.23, changing hands as low as $4.21 per share. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $107.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 176,700,000 to 180,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes,...
