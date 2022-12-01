ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BillsDigest

Bills at Patriots: Make-or-Break AFC East Schedule for Playoffs?

By Zach Dimmitt
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5XLx_0jUF4bjX00

The Buffalo Bills are facing dangerous territory headed into Thursday night's matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills haven't been kind to most of the NFL this season. But it's the AFC East, a division the Bills were expected to run away with, that hasn't been kind to them in return.

The Bills (8-3) get set to take on the New England Patriots (6-5) in Foxborough Thursday night with an aim on gaining significant momentum headed into arguably the most pivotal stretch of their season. Buffalo is 0-2 in the division so far this season, with two-point losses coming at the hands of the Miami Dolphins and surprising New York Jets.

Buffalo, a team seen as a no-doubt Super Bowl contender, is somehow one of only four teams in the NFL without a division win this season headed into Week 13, joining the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

A loss to the Pats Thursday would slip the Bills further below Miami (8-3) in the standings while simultaneously giving the Jets (7-4) a chance to add insult to Buffalo's injury, as a win by New York on Sunday would suddenly slide the Bills down into third place in the division. In return, a win by New England would put the last-place Patriots right back in the first-place mix as well.

The stakes get even higher considering that Thursday marks the first of three straight division games for the Bills. The team will host the Jets in Week 14 and Dolphins in Week 15. Anything worse than 1-2 for the Bills during this stretch could spell the end of Buffalo's playoff hopes, something that seemed impossible early in the season.

Essentially, it's now or never for the Bills despite their league-leading +110 point differential. Buffalo and New England kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
atozsports.com

Bears lose quarterback for rest of season

The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
The Spun

Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Done for the Year

Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
Syracuse.com

Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Big Cat Country

Trevor Lawrence is leaving no doubt

When a quarterback makes an incredible throw, NFL analysts like to say, “that’s a pass only a handful of guys in this league can make.”. Sometimes it’s just a reaction to an awesome play. Usually, though, it literally means there’s a very finite number of people on this planet with the physical ability to make such a play.
The Independent

Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
People

Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones

"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy