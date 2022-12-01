Bills at Patriots: Make-or-Break AFC East Schedule for Playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills are facing dangerous territory headed into Thursday night's matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills haven't been kind to most of the NFL this season. But it's the AFC East, a division the Bills were expected to run away with, that hasn't been kind to them in return.

The Bills (8-3) get set to take on the New England Patriots (6-5) in Foxborough Thursday night with an aim on gaining significant momentum headed into arguably the most pivotal stretch of their season. Buffalo is 0-2 in the division so far this season, with two-point losses coming at the hands of the Miami Dolphins and surprising New York Jets.

Buffalo, a team seen as a no-doubt Super Bowl contender, is somehow one of only four teams in the NFL without a division win this season headed into Week 13, joining the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

A loss to the Pats Thursday would slip the Bills further below Miami (8-3) in the standings while simultaneously giving the Jets (7-4) a chance to add insult to Buffalo's injury, as a win by New York on Sunday would suddenly slide the Bills down into third place in the division. In return, a win by New England would put the last-place Patriots right back in the first-place mix as well.

The stakes get even higher considering that Thursday marks the first of three straight division games for the Bills. The team will host the Jets in Week 14 and Dolphins in Week 15. Anything worse than 1-2 for the Bills during this stretch could spell the end of Buffalo's playoff hopes, something that seemed impossible early in the season.

Essentially, it's now or never for the Bills despite their league-leading +110 point differential. Buffalo and New England kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

