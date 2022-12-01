ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
Courthouse News Service

Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry

(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Uncovered

9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Navy Attack Submarine Named for Idaho Welcomes new Commander

GROTON, CT - The USS IDAHO, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine currently under construction, is on schedule to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active US Navy service in 2025. This is the first Navy vessel to be named after Idaho in over 100 years. A committee of Idaho volunteers is working to plan for the warship’s christening and commissioning activities under guidelines set by the Secretary of the Navy.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw

If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation

POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
POST FALLS, ID

