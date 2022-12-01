Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Two arrested after shots fired
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in a neighborhood before leading police on a pursuit. The driver, Charles Michael, 39, of Charleston, was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Prohibited Person with a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Fleeing on Foot. The passenger, Faith Osborne, 23, of Charleston, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.
wchsnetwork.com
Arrest made in Fayette County murder case
HILLTOP, W.Va. — A Fayette County man is in custody after being charged in connection with a Nov. 21 shooting death. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said Kayce Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro. His body was found in a residence at the Mountain Air Mobile Home Park in Hilltop.
Sumerco teen ‘dead on scene’ in Spurlockville crash
The West Virginia State Police have released a report announcing the death of a teenager after they were involved in a vehicular accident near Spurlockville.
wchstv.com
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the December 2019...
20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
WSAZ
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
wchsnetwork.com
Life in prison for man who killed KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit says the best way to protect society from Dekotis Thomas is to remove him from society. Tabit sentenced Thomas, 21, to life in prison without parole Friday for the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School senior KJ Taylor.
wchstv.com
Nicholas County woman accused of stabbing man in neck with steak knife
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County deputies released the name of the woman who faces charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a steak knife. Ashley Nicole Harlow, 30, of Summersville was charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder Thursday after she...
WSAZ
Driver identified in fatal crash
SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va.(WSAZ) -One person has died after a crash Sunday morning. The victim was identified as Trevor Atkins,18, of Sumerco, West Virginia. The truck ran off the road into a ditch then overturned and ejected the victim, said West Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 4 o’clock Sunday morning...
WOWK
Police: Woman injured in Huntington, West Virginia shooting, no malicious intent
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities say no malicious activity was involved in an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with a leg injury. According to Huntington Police, officers came across a single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington.
Mingo County police seeking information after failed excavator theft attempt
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Mingo County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating potential suspects after a failed excavator theft attempt. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that someone or multiple people attempted to steal a Komatsu excavator in Taywood.
WSAZ
Man convicted in high school student’s murder sentenced to life in prison
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man that accepted a plea deal to first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed a high school student will spend life behind bars. After condemning his actions, the judge sentenced Dekotis Thomas to life without mercy. “Not always but often times...
Thomas sentenced to life in prison in West Virginia murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders in Charleston has been sentenced in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was sentenced to life without mercy for first-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Thomas took a plea deal in August on the first-degree murder charge […]
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.
23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
wchstv.com
New details revealed about woman who was found dead inside freezer in her backyard
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a freezer in the backyard of her home pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he is facing in connection with the case. Samuel May 44, of Cross Lanes was...
Former Huntington, West Virginia council member convicted of malicious wounding
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington Council member was convicted Thursday on charges in connection to a 2019 shooting. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office, Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, on one count of malicious wounding and one count of “use or presentment of a firearm during the […]
Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
WSAZ
Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington. The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington. Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after...
