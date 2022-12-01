ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

Two arrested after shots fired

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in a neighborhood before leading police on a pursuit. The driver, Charles Michael, 39, of Charleston, was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Prohibited Person with a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Fleeing on Foot. The passenger, Faith Osborne, 23, of Charleston, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Arrest made in Fayette County murder case

HILLTOP, W.Va. — A Fayette County man is in custody after being charged in connection with a Nov. 21 shooting death. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said Kayce Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro. His body was found in a residence at the Mountain Air Mobile Home Park in Hilltop.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Life in prison for man who killed KJ Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit says the best way to protect society from Dekotis Thomas is to remove him from society. Tabit sentenced Thomas, 21, to life in prison without parole Friday for the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School senior KJ Taylor.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Driver identified in fatal crash

SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va.(WSAZ) -One person has died after a crash Sunday morning. The victim was identified as Trevor Atkins,18, of Sumerco, West Virginia. The truck ran off the road into a ditch then overturned and ejected the victim, said West Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 4 o’clock Sunday morning...
SUMERCO, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
WOWK 13 News

Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
VIENNA, WV
WSAZ

Fatal shooting victim’s name released by Huntington Police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police have released the name of the man shot and killed Wednesday night in Huntington. The man has been identified as Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington. Huntington Police say Johnson was shot near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 18th Street just after...
HUNTINGTON, WV

