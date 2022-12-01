CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in a neighborhood before leading police on a pursuit. The driver, Charles Michael, 39, of Charleston, was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Prohibited Person with a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Fleeing on Foot. The passenger, Faith Osborne, 23, of Charleston, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO