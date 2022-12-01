Read full article on original website
Kansas City's Justin Reid apologizes for not giving Bengals' Hayden Hurst proper respect
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid made headlines last week with remarks he made about the Cincinnati Bengals' receiving corps - specifically tight end Hayden Hurst, as Reid later clarified. Reid offered an explanation and apology after the Chiefs' 27-24 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. ...
Deshaun Watson struggles in return from sexual-misconduct investigation, but Browns defense dominates
The Cleveland Browns paid quite a bit of money to Deshaun Watson in hopes he would turn the franchise into a winner after returning from his sexual-misconduct suspension. Watson didn't live up to that deal against the Houston Texans in Week 13, but the Browns' defense picked him up. Watson...
Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. ...
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
College Football Week 14 Overreaction: Deion Sanders hired by Colorado, USC bounced from the playoff & Ohio State sneaks in
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a lot to discuss from championship weekend including the final College Football Playoff selection, Deion Sanders being hired by Colorado & the fallout from the weekend's slate of games.
