The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO