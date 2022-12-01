ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Price County Review

Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
WPXI

Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team

The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
NEW LONDON, MN

