CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Portis scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96 on Saturday night, despite missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. "Everybody gives themselves up for the betterment of the team," Portis said of Milwaukee's depth. "Everybody sacrifices and works extremely hard on this team. There are no egos." Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, sat out with left knee soreness, one night after scoring 40...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 42 MINUTES AGO