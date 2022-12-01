Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember
Coming off black Friday, small business Saturday, cyber Monday, and giving Tuesday, some of us, most likely, took advantage of e-commerce. Amazon was probably the major player, of course, but I'm kind of a big box store guy!. So, Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember!. 1. Circuit City.
‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Missing cat found 8 weeks later in RI
Two countries, nearly 5,000 miles and eight weeks later, a stray cat from Greece has finally made it to his forever home.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a northeastern state known as the “Bay State” due to the popular bays located along the Atlantic Coast. You may be familiar with the bays, capes and beaches along the coast like the Massachusetts Bay, Cape Cod and Ipswich Bays. But besides the stunning bays the state also has amazing lakes, both natural and man-made that are some of the cleanest lakes in the country. Often the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes but that is not always the case. Cool deep lakes in Massachusetts offer excellent fishing opportunities and are a major source of drinking water. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Massachusetts!
5 Reasons Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?
For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
These Deadly Tragedies Are Still On The Rise In Massachusetts
I have some troubling statistics to share with you, Berkshire County. And I say "troubling" because, for a number of years, the number of these deadly accidents were decreasing. However, starting approximately two-and-a-half years ago, those numbers started rising again. What am I referring to? Pedestrian fatalities. The numbers continue...
Meteorological winter starts December 1, what the winter forecast shows for Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at when winter will officially arrive.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman among group suing Sig Sauer, saying gun goes off by itself
CONCORD, N.H. — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states, including Massachusetts, saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit,...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
Mass. man to pay for his grandchildren’s education after winning big lottery prize
NORWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man plans to pay for his grandchildren’s education after recently winning a big lottery prize on a scratch ticket he bought at a grocery store. Medi Pulaha, of Norwood, won a prize of $4 million on the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game....
10 Most Horribly Mispronounced Cities or Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it, duh! However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has more than a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
