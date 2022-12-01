ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Catamounts Ground Rockets in NIVC Second Round

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Fifth-year senior Merry Gebel posted 13 kills and junior Livi Weidmann added 12 as Western Carolina swept Toledo in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Arena. The Catamounts won by scores of 25-14, 30-28, and 25-22. WCU improves to 20-12 overall and will host Southern Miss (20-11) in the NIVC quarterfinals on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Ramsey Center. Toledo ends its season at 19-13.
Catamount Men’s Basketball Falls to USC Upstate

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Tyzhaun Claude recorded his team-leading fourth double-double of the season, but Western Carolina dropped a 79-64 decision to USC Upstate in non-conference basketball action Saturday on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. USC Upstate evens its record at 4-4 while WCU drops to 4-5. Claude tallied...
Catamount Volleyball Tops Liberty in First Round of NIVC Tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Junior Livi Weidmann and sophomore Bailey Hartsough both recorded 11 kills and junior Eden Punch matched a career-high 11 blocks as Western Carolina earned a 3-1 win over Liberty in the first round of the NIVC Tournament inside Liberty Arena on Saturday afternoon. After dropping the opening set 25-15, the Catamounts won the match by sweeping the next three 25-21, 25-16, and 25-19. WCU improves to 19-12 overall and advances to face the winner of Clemson and Toldeo in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required). For ticket information for the matches in Lynchburg, Va., please CLICK HERE. Liberty ends the season at 23-9.
Track & Field Sees Strong Performances at John Weaver Invitational

BOONE, N.C. – Freshman Noah Straley earned the win in his collegiate debut in the men's long jump to highlight Western Carolina's performances in the indoor track season-opening John Weaver Invitational hosted by Appalachian State this weekend. Combined, WCU finished with one event win and 15 top-five finishes. Straley...
Volleyball Heads to Liberty for NIVC Opening Rounds

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina volleyball makes its NCAA era postseason debut on Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Catamounts face Liberty in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) on the Flames' home floor in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty earned the ASUN Conference regular-season title, finishing...
Cade Klubnik named ACC Conference Championship game MVP

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After leading the Tigers to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Conference Championship game, Cade Klubnik was named the game’s MVP. Klubnik entered the game after a pair of three-and-outs and immediately brought the offense to life. Clemson scored on four-straight possessions to close the first half.
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
IPTAY and Clemson Athletics Announce Largest Gift in IPTAY History

“Don’t ever let anything be ordinary; ordinary is average, normal, usual and commonplace.”. It’s an adage that Jim and Candace Brown live by. And on Dec. 3, the Brown family solidified that notion, committing an extraordinary gift to support IPTAY and Clemson Athletics. The commitment is the largest in IPTAY history and among the largest in University history. The gift will support several areas of Clemson’s Athletic program, including football and basketball.
WYFF 4 leads the November sweep as the #1 local station

WYFF 4 continued to be the top local station in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market for the 45thconsecutive sweep in November. WYFF News 4 also celebrated wins in every major newscast. WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. were the top two newscasts overall. “Whether in front of or behind...
52nd annual Holiday Fair in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are looking for Christmas gifts of all kinds, make sure to check out the 54th annual Holiday Fair in Greenville. It takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center. Thursday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m....
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
GREENVILLE, SC

