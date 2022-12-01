Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement ParkTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Ground Rockets in NIVC Second Round
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Fifth-year senior Merry Gebel posted 13 kills and junior Livi Weidmann added 12 as Western Carolina swept Toledo in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Arena. The Catamounts won by scores of 25-14, 30-28, and 25-22. WCU improves to 20-12 overall and will host Southern Miss (20-11) in the NIVC quarterfinals on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Ramsey Center. Toledo ends its season at 19-13.
catamountsports.com
Catamount Men’s Basketball Falls to USC Upstate
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Tyzhaun Claude recorded his team-leading fourth double-double of the season, but Western Carolina dropped a 79-64 decision to USC Upstate in non-conference basketball action Saturday on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. USC Upstate evens its record at 4-4 while WCU drops to 4-5. Claude tallied...
catamountsports.com
Catamount Volleyball Tops Liberty in First Round of NIVC Tournament
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Junior Livi Weidmann and sophomore Bailey Hartsough both recorded 11 kills and junior Eden Punch matched a career-high 11 blocks as Western Carolina earned a 3-1 win over Liberty in the first round of the NIVC Tournament inside Liberty Arena on Saturday afternoon. After dropping the opening set 25-15, the Catamounts won the match by sweeping the next three 25-21, 25-16, and 25-19. WCU improves to 19-12 overall and advances to face the winner of Clemson and Toldeo in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required). For ticket information for the matches in Lynchburg, Va., please CLICK HERE. Liberty ends the season at 23-9.
catamountsports.com
Track & Field Sees Strong Performances at John Weaver Invitational
BOONE, N.C. – Freshman Noah Straley earned the win in his collegiate debut in the men's long jump to highlight Western Carolina's performances in the indoor track season-opening John Weaver Invitational hosted by Appalachian State this weekend. Combined, WCU finished with one event win and 15 top-five finishes. Straley...
catamountsports.com
Volleyball Heads to Liberty for NIVC Opening Rounds
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina volleyball makes its NCAA era postseason debut on Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Catamounts face Liberty in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) on the Flames' home floor in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty earned the ASUN Conference regular-season title, finishing...
FOX Carolina
Cade Klubnik named ACC Conference Championship game MVP
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After leading the Tigers to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Conference Championship game, Cade Klubnik was named the game’s MVP. Klubnik entered the game after a pair of three-and-outs and immediately brought the offense to life. Clemson scored on four-straight possessions to close the first half.
Freshman wideout details breakout performance: 'I want to maximize my opportunity'
True freshman wideout Cole Turner arguably had the catch of the game, maybe even the catch of the season, on Saturday in Clemson's ACC title victory. It was the magic of him and fellow freshman Cade Klubnik that (...)
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
Clemson defensive back headed to transfer portal
A part of Clemson's secondary is hitting the transfer portal. The portal window for fall-sport athletes will officially open Monday, and Fred Davis plans to enter his name into it when it does. Davis (...)
Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal
Clemson set to lose junior WR E.J. Williams to the transfer portal.
fbschedules.com
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
Clemson Drops One Spot In 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings
Clemson drops a spot in the latest update to the 2023 SI Team Recruiting Rankings.
clemsontigers.com
IPTAY and Clemson Athletics Announce Largest Gift in IPTAY History
“Don’t ever let anything be ordinary; ordinary is average, normal, usual and commonplace.”. It’s an adage that Jim and Candace Brown live by. And on Dec. 3, the Brown family solidified that notion, committing an extraordinary gift to support IPTAY and Clemson Athletics. The commitment is the largest in IPTAY history and among the largest in University history. The gift will support several areas of Clemson’s Athletic program, including football and basketball.
Watch Clemson arrive at Bank of America Stadium for walkthrough
CHARLOTTE -- Clemson arrived at Bank of America Stadium Friday afternoon for quick walkthrough as the Tigers prepare for the ACC Championship Game. Watch the Tigers arrive on TCITV: (...)
Rece Davis talks Clemson's QB situation, gives pick for ACC title game
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently gave some thoughts on Clemson and North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Tigers and Tar Heels. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 (...)
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 leads the November sweep as the #1 local station
WYFF 4 continued to be the top local station in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market for the 45thconsecutive sweep in November. WYFF News 4 also celebrated wins in every major newscast. WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. were the top two newscasts overall. “Whether in front of or behind...
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
WYFF4.com
52nd annual Holiday Fair in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are looking for Christmas gifts of all kinds, make sure to check out the 54th annual Holiday Fair in Greenville. It takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center. Thursday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m....
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
