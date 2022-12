Real estate investment firm Hawkins Way Capital sold the Clifton Hotel in South Beach, adding to a slew of recent hospitality sales. Records show the Los Angeles-based company sold the 35-key, 10,400-square-foot hotel at 1343 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. The buyer is Jerusalem Group LLC, a Florida entity managed by Omar Limon. Limon is a Miami resident with almost two dozen businesses registered in his name, including the sportswear retailer Just For Sports, according to records.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO