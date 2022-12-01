The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has named Jennifer Schwartz, currently the Associate Director of the NSAA, as the Interim NSAA Executive Director. Schwartz brings an abundance of institutional knowledge to the position after serving as a member of the NSAA Staff for over 20 years, including the past four as Associate Director. “I am honored to serve as the interim Executive Director of the NSAA and continue to provide great opportunities for student participants throughout the state of Nebraska.”

