Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overheadRoger MarshMaryland State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Five Places to Christmas Shop in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech High School names students of the quarter
Sussex Technical High School administrators and teachers announce 64 students of the quarter who were recognized for classroom excellence. Congratulations go to Natalie Agustin-Lopez, Eli Baker, Alma Balderas, Courtney Bayley, Makayla Chambers, Edward Chavez Perez, Jacob Childress, Calleigh Clarkson, Reina Contreras-Cansinos, Alexis Cooper, Neh Dinga, Landon Garman, Meile Garrett, Samantha Geidel, Kiera Gerace, Esteben Gonzalez-Chan, Ciara Gustin, Mackenzie Harmon, Kyleen Harrison, Braydon Hazzard, DeNara Hazzard, Miles Hernandez, Jose Hernandez-Vega, Malijah Hooks, Abbey Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Tali Keen, Paige Krepps, Hayley Lawson, Rosnell Lewis, Jayson Lopez Santos, Morgan Lowe, Michael Marquez, Denise Matthews, Alicia Molock, Ulven Morales Roblero, Cristopher Morales-Tzun, Cameron Morris, Gabrielle Oliphant, Kiersten Passwaters, Haley Ann Pickinpaugh, Travis Phillips, Macy Sapna, Carmen Shaw, Dominick Shorter, Gabriella Silva, Lia Smith, Shania Snead, Derek Somerset, Shawn Starr, McKinley Stockley, Rebekah Sullivan, Dorothy Trammell, William Turley, Rylie Twilley, Hilary Tzun-Vincente, Alexis Perez Velasquez, Adam Warrington, Ja’vonte West, Mya West, Jack Willin, Cania Wright, Dani Young and Taryn Young.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
Cape Gazette
Veterans recognized at Faith United Methodist Church service
Faith United Methodist Church celebrated its annual veterans recognition day during its morning worship service Nov. 13. Guest speaker was Sgt. Tracey Duffy of the New Castle County Police Department. A native of Rehoboth Beach, Duffy spoke of her experiences and her father’s military experience. She is an 18-year veteran...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success thanks State Farm and Sussex Habitat
During the Halloween month of October, Jeanine O’Donnell and her team at State Farm along with Kevin Gilmore and his team at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore collected healthy snacks to provide Pathways to Success youth with nutritious fuel to help them through the mornings or when food is not available.
Cape Gazette
Community Unity Dinner to honor Drexel Davison for longtime service
Rehoboth Beach Main Street has proudly introduced Lewis Drexel Davison as its 2022 Citizen of the Year. He and his service to area residents and visitors will be celebrated at this year's Community Unity Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Davison is...
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening this weekend on the Shore
Santa and his crew of happy elves will be bringing holiday cheer to children and their families on Saturday, December 3rd from 10am – Noon at the Eastern Shore Public Library at 23610 Front Street in Accomac. Children through age 12 will receive an age-appropriate book from the Jolly Old Elf himself. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture this special moment. All believers in the magic of Santa will receive a candy cane! Santa, his helpers and the Friends of the Library look forward to seeing you at this fun, festive and free holiday event.
Bay Net
Santa To Fly Over Southern Maryland On December 15th
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The HX-21 will be performing a “Santa over Southern Maryland” flight on Thursday, December 15th, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. We’ve heard Santa’s workshop is putting the finishing touches on his new sleigh for this year: the UH-1Y! And he’ll be...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
Cape Gazette
Milton Holly Festival brings seasonal fun for all ages Dec. 10
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. This year, The Milton Holly Festival will offer shuttles, three vendor locations with more than 90 juried merchants, plus Santa and fun for all ages at the Milton Historical Society. Attendees...
Bay Net
The Grinch & Santa Are Coming To Southern Maryland! – Photo Locations
SOUTHERN MARYLAND — Santa Claus is coming to town! Capture the holiday spirit at your favorite establishments this month. Check out all these Grinch and Santa photo events!. If we missed your event, we would love to share it! Please email your event information to partnerships@thebaynet.com. CALVERT COUNTY. Jakes...
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 2, 2022
B.B. Bombers (a “bomb” is surfing slang for a big wave) is best remembered for the surf camps it sponsored from 1985 through 1990. As owner Jack Crosby recalls, “many of the younger kids didn’t know the rules of the road. Our purpose was to teach kids how to surf safely and to respect the rules of surfing.”
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Bay Net
Sheriff Cameron Bids Agency Staff And St. Mary’s Farewell At Final Salute
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Friends, family and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office convened Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, as Sheriff Tim Cameron received his Final Salute on his last day after more than 42 years of service to St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Tim Cameron joined the Sheriff’s...
Cape Gazette
Milford author publishes romance novel
“Hidden Teardrop,” a new book by Milford author Patricia Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. “Hidden Teardrop” is a dramatic story about two high school sweethearts with a pure love for each other. With many challenges to their relationship, Joseph, coming from an abusive household, and Clare must fight their hardest for this true love they both have been searching for.
Cape Gazette
Exploring my favorite Georgetown finds and friends
I'm driving into Georgetown on a Friday evening, but am I entering the county seat or window-shopping on the grand avenue of the Champs Élysées in Paris? Every time I pass by this particular store for my Friday date night, I see a beautifully lit window featuring elegant, red carpet-worthy gowns. The shop changes its displays often, sometimes seasonal or holiday-oriented, and there are always bridal offerings. I'm not in the market for a prom dress, the Academy Awards ceremony or a wedding gown, but I always look as I pass by, intrigued.
