Santa and his crew of happy elves will be bringing holiday cheer to children and their families on Saturday, December 3rd from 10am – Noon at the Eastern Shore Public Library at 23610 Front Street in Accomac. Children through age 12 will receive an age-appropriate book from the Jolly Old Elf himself. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture this special moment. All believers in the magic of Santa will receive a candy cane! Santa, his helpers and the Friends of the Library look forward to seeing you at this fun, festive and free holiday event.

ACCOMAC, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO