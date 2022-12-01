ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kelly Downton
3d ago

Violated HIS rights? What about the rights of the people he murdered? What about the rights of their survivors? Ef him! He doesn't deserve any rights imo!

The Exponent

6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
WESTFIELD, IN
WHAS 11

Police: Indiana woman stabbed, strangled by son

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a woman had to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and strangled by her son at her apartment in Batesville on Thursday. One of Heather Mulcahy's family members asked police to check on her at her home in the...
BATESVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
kjluradio.com

Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect

Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
WTHR

IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County

KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff

KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police. Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road

Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim at 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun

HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
HOPE, IN
