Read full article on original website
Kelly Downton
3d ago
Violated HIS rights? What about the rights of the people he murdered? What about the rights of their survivors? Ef him! He doesn't deserve any rights imo!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Teri Cox | "Keeping it moving forward"-- A metalsmith whose living her passion through Handcrafted Jewelry by Teri C.Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
Related
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
WHAS 11
Police: Indiana woman stabbed, strangled by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a woman had to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and strangled by her son at her apartment in Batesville on Thursday. One of Heather Mulcahy's family members asked police to check on her at her home in the...
Man sentenced to 53 years in 2020 deadly robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 53 years for the 2020 murder of another man during an armed robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a two-day trial in October. Williams will serve 50 years...
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect
Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County
KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
WTHR
Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff
KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police. Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and...
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road
Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
Man found guilty in 2021 robbery, murder that occurred inside Indy hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Davoncia Beasley has been found guilty in the murder and robbery of Keegan Wolf that occurred in an Indianapolis hotel in September 2021. A jury found Beasley guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery after a two-day jury trial. Beasley will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2023. He faces between 45 and 65 […]
Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim at 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.
WISH-TV
IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun
HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
Indianapolis criminal defense attorney gives take on Richard Allen charging documents
INDIANAPOLIS — Like many others across the country and even the world, Katie Jackson-Lindsay has followed the investigation into the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German for almost six years. "I have from the first day," said Jackson-Lindsay, sitting in her Indianapolis office. And like others, the longtime...
IMPD says missing 71-year-old man found safely
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 71-year-old Jerry Tucker.
Man who shot friend thought he was holding an airsoft gun, records say
A young man who fatally shot his friend in Hope, Ind., Saturday told police he thought the real .40-caliber automatic in his hand was an airsoft gun.
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 5