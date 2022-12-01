ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carr scores 33, Auburn High boys win in Georgia

The Auburn High boys basketball team traveled to Georgia and came back with a win Friday night, besting Hardaway in Columbus, Ga., 70-62. Ja Carr had 33 points in the win. Adam Gonia had another nine points. Auburn High will be back at home hosting Loachapoka on Monday. Friday’s win...
