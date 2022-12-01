ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NBA

Dean Wade Status Update

Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Under The Radar: Alperen Sengun's steady improvement

The Houston Rockets have not had an ideal start to their 2022-23 campaign, sitting at 5-16 in the Western Conference, but they may have found their center of the future in Alperen Sengun. Going into the season, the Rockets were never considered a contender in the West, so their record...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Memphis’ Morant Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Lakers' Stars Fuel Hard-Earned Win over the Bucks

In what was an extremely well-played and high level game between two focused teams, the Lakers were able to outlast the Bucks 133-129 to earn their signature win of the season to date. In a game of multiple standout performances, none were more impressive than Anthony Davis'. If there was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Wolves Fall To Thunder, 135-128

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The teams were called for a combined eight technical fouls,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Blazers' Nassir Little expected to miss 6 weeks with hip fracture

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (12/2/2022)

NEW ORLEANS (13-8) at SAN ANTONIO (6-16) 7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. Two Southwest Division squads headed in opposite directions lately will meet for a second time in nine days in Texas. Since starting the regular season 6-6, New Orleans has won seven of its last nine games, including a 19-point victory in AT&T Center on Thanksgiving Eve. Meanwhile, since starting the season 6-7, San Antonio has lost nine games in a row, with six of those defeats coming on the road. The Pelicans have never won both of their visits to the Alamo City in the same regular season, but have a chance to do so Friday. New Orleans has also never won three consecutive times in San Antonio, but would accomplish that with a Friday victory (dating back to last season’s 33-point triumph on the Spurs’ home floor in March). The longest overall (home plus away) head-to-head, all-time winning streak the Pelicans possess against the Spurs is just two games.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers

After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Nassir Little Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 2, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six...
PORTLAND, OR
Sportico

Highest-Paid Coaches: College Football Pay Soars but NFL Still Leads Pack

Mel Tucker entered the 2021 season with two seasons as a college football head coach on his resume and an overall record of just 7-12. Yet he led Michigan State—unranked to start the season—to eight straight wins, capped by a victory over rival Michigan. Tucker’s timing was perfect. He was rumored to be on the shortlist for jobs at LSU and USC, which both fired coaches mid-season. The Spartans locked up Tucker with a 10-year, $95 million extension as part of an unprecedented round of moves and contract extensions that have continued, including new deals over the past two weeks for...
GEORGIA STATE
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.03.2022

FINAL FROM SAN FRANCISCO: Golden State 119 Bulls 111. (Bulls: (9-13, 4-8 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 23 pts. Warriors: Poole: 30 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Warriors: Looney: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 7 Warriors: Green 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Warriors won their 11th...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

NBA All-Star 2023 Officially Tips Off With NBA Ice Buckets Challenge At Trolley Square

The NBA All-Star festivities are upon us. Officially kicking off NBA All-Star 2023, the NBA Ice Buckets challenge began today at Trolley Square in downtown Salt Lake City. The Ice Buckets challenge is a perfect way to tip off All-Star weekend, as basketball fans, sports enthusiasts, and Utah locals and visitors to the state alike are invited to shoot their shot and prove that they have “ice in their veins.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Wizards comeback comes up short in 117-116 loss to Hornets

The Wizards saw a comeback effort come up just short on Friday night in Charlotte, falling to the Hornets 117-116. Led by Bradley Beal’s season-high 33 points, Washington cut a 22-point Charlotte lead late in the third quarter down to one point in the closing minutes. “We don’t ever...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Game Preview

Against high-end teams, even a momentary lull can prove to be the difference in the outcome of a contest. Such was the case on Friday night. During a brief third-quarter stretch, the Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 14-2 run, which ultimately was too much for the Orlando Magic to overcome in a 107-96 road defeat.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 2, 2022

New Orleans (13-8) makes another quick road trip to Southwest Division counterpart San Antonio (6-16) on Friday, visiting the Spurs at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM. The Pelicans won in the Alamo City last week on Thanksgiving Eve by a 129-110 margin. Read Thursday’s injury report for the divisional matchup, as the Pelicans continue to deal with an ever-changing group of players in and out of the mix.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

