Anthony Davis drops 55 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers' win
Anthony Davis also had 17 rebounds and three blocked shots in L.A.'s win in Washington on Sunday night, yielding high praise from the Lakers and fans alike.
NBA
LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for 6th place on NBA’s career assists list
LeBron James overtook Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. James jumped into sixth place with his ninth assist of the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, finding...
NBA
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
Under The Radar: Alperen Sengun's steady improvement
The Houston Rockets have not had an ideal start to their 2022-23 campaign, sitting at 5-16 in the Western Conference, but they may have found their center of the future in Alperen Sengun. Going into the season, the Rockets were never considered a contender in the West, so their record...
NBA
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
NBA
Memphis’ Morant Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Portland Set to Return Home for Four at Moda Center - Here's What to Look Forward to
Following a rough ending to the month of November, the Portland Trail Blazers look to get back on track as they return home for a four-game homestand starting Sunday. Here's a sneak peak of what to expect as the most wonderful time of the year gets even better. The boys...
NBA
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones remain out for Sunday game vs. Denver
DENVER (14-8) Friday loss at Atlanta. Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic. CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Lakers' Stars Fuel Hard-Earned Win over the Bucks
In what was an extremely well-played and high level game between two focused teams, the Lakers were able to outlast the Bucks 133-129 to earn their signature win of the season to date. In a game of multiple standout performances, none were more impressive than Anthony Davis'. If there was...
NBA
Wolves Fall To Thunder, 135-128
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The teams were called for a combined eight technical fouls,...
NBA
Blazers' Nassir Little expected to miss 6 weeks with hip fracture
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six weeks.
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (12/2/2022)
NEW ORLEANS (13-8) at SAN ANTONIO (6-16) 7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. Two Southwest Division squads headed in opposite directions lately will meet for a second time in nine days in Texas. Since starting the regular season 6-6, New Orleans has won seven of its last nine games, including a 19-point victory in AT&T Center on Thanksgiving Eve. Meanwhile, since starting the season 6-7, San Antonio has lost nine games in a row, with six of those defeats coming on the road. The Pelicans have never won both of their visits to the Alamo City in the same regular season, but have a chance to do so Friday. New Orleans has also never won three consecutive times in San Antonio, but would accomplish that with a Friday victory (dating back to last season’s 33-point triumph on the Spurs’ home floor in March). The longest overall (home plus away) head-to-head, all-time winning streak the Pelicans possess against the Spurs is just two games.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers
After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
NBA
Nassir Little Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (December 2, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six...
Highest-Paid Coaches: College Football Pay Soars but NFL Still Leads Pack
Mel Tucker entered the 2021 season with two seasons as a college football head coach on his resume and an overall record of just 7-12. Yet he led Michigan State—unranked to start the season—to eight straight wins, capped by a victory over rival Michigan. Tucker’s timing was perfect. He was rumored to be on the shortlist for jobs at LSU and USC, which both fired coaches mid-season. The Spartans locked up Tucker with a 10-year, $95 million extension as part of an unprecedented round of moves and contract extensions that have continued, including new deals over the past two weeks for...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.03.2022
FINAL FROM SAN FRANCISCO: Golden State 119 Bulls 111. (Bulls: (9-13, 4-8 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 23 pts. Warriors: Poole: 30 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Warriors: Looney: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 7 Warriors: Green 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Warriors won their 11th...
NBA
NBA All-Star 2023 Officially Tips Off With NBA Ice Buckets Challenge At Trolley Square
The NBA All-Star festivities are upon us. Officially kicking off NBA All-Star 2023, the NBA Ice Buckets challenge began today at Trolley Square in downtown Salt Lake City. The Ice Buckets challenge is a perfect way to tip off All-Star weekend, as basketball fans, sports enthusiasts, and Utah locals and visitors to the state alike are invited to shoot their shot and prove that they have “ice in their veins.”
NBA
Wizards comeback comes up short in 117-116 loss to Hornets
The Wizards saw a comeback effort come up just short on Friday night in Charlotte, falling to the Hornets 117-116. Led by Bradley Beal’s season-high 33 points, Washington cut a 22-point Charlotte lead late in the third quarter down to one point in the closing minutes. “We don’t ever...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Game Preview
Against high-end teams, even a momentary lull can prove to be the difference in the outcome of a contest. Such was the case on Friday night. During a brief third-quarter stretch, the Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 14-2 run, which ultimately was too much for the Orlando Magic to overcome in a 107-96 road defeat.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 2, 2022
New Orleans (13-8) makes another quick road trip to Southwest Division counterpart San Antonio (6-16) on Friday, visiting the Spurs at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM. The Pelicans won in the Alamo City last week on Thanksgiving Eve by a 129-110 margin. Read Thursday’s injury report for the divisional matchup, as the Pelicans continue to deal with an ever-changing group of players in and out of the mix.
