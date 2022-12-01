ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines

It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hip-hop concert causes controversy at Riverview Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a debate over the type of music allowed at a popular Des Moines concert series at Riverview Park. Fans at the north side park have been able to listen to just about every kind of music at the new Amphitheater. But now we're learning about a disagreement surrounding hip-hop music played on the stage.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Mediacom increases monthly rates for Des Moines customers

Des Moines' Mediacom users received a notification last month that their internet rates were rising between $5-$10 a month in exchange for higher speeds and more data usage.Yes, but: A price hike up to $10 a month is higher than what it actually costs the company to increase speeds for its customers, said Jonathan Schwantes, an attorney with Consumer Reports, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit focused on consumer protections.He tells Axios the sudden hike exposes the greater issue of the lack of regulation on internet companies, especially in smaller cities like Des Moines that don't have as much competition.Driving the news:...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life

NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale family escapes house fire

URBANDALE, Iowa — A family home in Urbandale caught on fire early Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m. the Urbandale Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the attic. The fire department is investigating the incident, but said they currently […]
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans react to possibility of losing first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — If Iowa loses itsfirst-in-the-nation caucus status, many Des Moines businesses will take a huge hit. The first Democratic caucus has had a home in Iowa since 1972. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to residents and businesses about the state potentially losing the opportunity to showcase Democratic...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation

ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
DES MOINES, IA

