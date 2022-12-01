Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Iowa this week
A restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations that grew to fame over its chicken tenders, sandwiches, and waffle fries, just opened another new restaurant location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Thousands of pork loins given away for ‘Operation Christmas Meal’ in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Cars lined up at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday morning as the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms gave away 5,000 free 5-pound pork loins as part of “Operation Christmas Meal.” Gates opened around 5 a.m. but workers said cars started lining up around 1:30 a.m. The drive-thru giveaway […]
Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines
It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
KCCI.com
Hip-hop concert causes controversy at Riverview Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a debate over the type of music allowed at a popular Des Moines concert series at Riverview Park. Fans at the north side park have been able to listen to just about every kind of music at the new Amphitheater. But now we're learning about a disagreement surrounding hip-hop music played on the stage.
Mediacom increases monthly rates for Des Moines customers
Des Moines' Mediacom users received a notification last month that their internet rates were rising between $5-$10 a month in exchange for higher speeds and more data usage.Yes, but: A price hike up to $10 a month is higher than what it actually costs the company to increase speeds for its customers, said Jonathan Schwantes, an attorney with Consumer Reports, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit focused on consumer protections.He tells Axios the sudden hike exposes the greater issue of the lack of regulation on internet companies, especially in smaller cities like Des Moines that don't have as much competition.Driving the news:...
The Best Place To Live In Iowa
If you are thinking about moving to Iowa to buy a house, you may want to consider which city in the state has the best quality of life. Here's more.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life
NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
Urbandale family escapes house fire
URBANDALE, Iowa — A family home in Urbandale caught on fire early Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m. the Urbandale Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the attic. The fire department is investigating the incident, but said they currently […]
Arland Bruce IV Leaving Iowa Football
Sophomore Receiver Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack...
KCCI.com
Iowans react to possibility of losing first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — If Iowa loses itsfirst-in-the-nation caucus status, many Des Moines businesses will take a huge hit. The first Democratic caucus has had a home in Iowa since 1972. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to residents and businesses about the state potentially losing the opportunity to showcase Democratic...
KCCI.com
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
Caucus impact goes beyond politics, Des Moines business owner says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the last twenty years, the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines has enjoyed an up-close and personal view of national politics. Media figures and politicians from across the country have visited the small diner over the course of multiple Iowa caucuses, seeking to make their name known to voters in the Hawkeye State.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
goiowaawesome.com
Cade McNamara is a Great Start But The Clock is Still Ticking on Kirk Ferentz
To say Thanksgiving weekend was bad for Iowa football is an understatement. First, the Hawkeyes defecated all over Kinnick Stadium embarrassed themselves in a 24-17 loss to lowly Nebraska, a defeat which cost the program a second straight Big Ten West title. Then the Cornhuskers proceeded to seemingly get their...
Comments / 0