Hayti, MO

Kait 8

Church spreads Christmas cheer with free gas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Christmas season is about giving, and what better to give than gas? Central Baptist Church in Paragould decided to give back to the community. Church volunteers manned the pumps as hundreds line the streets to fill their tanks. The church pre-paid $25 to every pump...
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

Hayti Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. The City of Carbondale held their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1. Discover Science: Holiday experiments with the kids. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Michael Toeniskoetter, with the Cape Girardeau Discovery Playhouse, shares a...
HAYTI, MO
radionwtn.com

Obion County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Chimes For Charity

Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for Chimes for Charity as part of the Pack the Patrol Car event. Toys, canned goods, and new clothing of all sizes can be donated any time at the sheriff’s office in Union City. (Obion County Sheriff’s Office photo).
OBION COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
JONESBORO, AR
kbsi23.com

Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own

KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. On the department’s Facebook page, law enforcement asks the public to be in prayer for his family, brothers and sisters...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested following deadly Butler County shooting

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief, firefighters got the call a little after 3 a.m. for a fire on the 200 block of N. Park Ave. Families were able to visit a historic home and meet with Santa at the same time today. Resource network donates needed items...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Three dead in interstate crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. The vehicle hit a tree. The deceased included 19-year-old Mallory Carter of...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Fundraiser planned for late police officer’s family

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are mourning the loss of one of their own while making plans to take care of his family. Lt. Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, his obituary stated. According to a news release shared on social media, Moody served...
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Emergency crews respond to structure fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a home. According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the back of a home on Willow Road in Jonesboro caught fire Saturday afternoon. Our reporter on the scene said it was a shed at the back of the home that was in flames.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Fatal house fire reported in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
COVINGTON, TN
magnoliareporter.com

Craighead County wreck takes four lives

Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary

Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
JONESBORO, AR
KFVS12

Two women shot and killed, man arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of New Hampshire Street in Qulin after a call about two people who were shot inside. They responded around 5 a.m. and found two females were found with gunshot wounds. Deputies located...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
kbsi23.com

More than 30 vehicles in Scott County salvage yard damaged by fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Emergency response responded to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions on East Outer Road. The auction lot usually houses more than 100 vehicles. According...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Dresden Enterprise

Local Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes

Local firefighters were kept busy these past few days responding to a variety of fires. The home of Robert Solomon, located at 214 Blooming Grove South of McKenzie in Weakley County, was destroyed by a late afternoon fire on Sunday, Nov. 20. After receiving a fire call at approximately 5:15...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

New restaurant planned for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
JONESBORO, AR

