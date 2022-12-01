Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County
KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
IMPD seeks missing 21-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man missing from Indianapolis. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for Isaiah Scholl. He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Scholl has brown hair and hazel eyes. Scholl was last seen Sunday, Dec....
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
Woman struck, killed while crossing street on Indianapolis' southeast side
A woman died after being hit by a driver while she was crossing the street early Monday on the city's southeast side.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Woman Hit and Killed on Indy’s Southeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was hit and killed by someone else driving a car on Indy’s southeast side Monday morning around 6 o’clock. IMPD says it happened at the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
Man found guilty in 2021 robbery, murder that occurred inside Indy hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Davoncia Beasley has been found guilty in the murder and robbery of Keegan Wolf that occurred in an Indianapolis hotel in September 2021. A jury found Beasley guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery after a two-day jury trial. Beasley will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2023. He faces between 45 and 65 […]
Man sentenced to 53 years in 2020 deadly robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 53 years for the 2020 murder of another man during an armed robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a two-day trial in October. Williams will serve 50 years...
Person dead after near north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot Friday night on Indy’s near north side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a man with […]
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
WISH-TV
IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road
Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
WIBC.com
Indiana Fugitive Takes Family Members Hostage, Kills Himself
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.–A wanted man made a standoff with cops a family affair. After a grueling 12 hours trying to get the man to give up, Indiana State Police say he shot and killed himself. Corey Jenkins, 38, was a fugitive, wanted on several felony warrants. State police did...
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
Man dead after West 29th Street shooting on Indy's near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting north of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday night. IMPD officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West 29th Street, near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street, after a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Police found a...
Comments / 0