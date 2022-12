MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike White and the New York Jets coaching staff won’t need to take long to dissect what went wrong in Sunday’s 27-22 loss at Minnesota. For White, who had his second 300-yard passing game in as many weeks as New York’s starting quarterback, the answer is obvious. The Jets scored one touchdown on six trips inside the Vikings 20-yard line. New York was 1 of 3 scoring touchdowns in goal-to-go situations.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO