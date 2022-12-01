Reports: Michigan RB Blake Corum (knee) done for season

Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday.

No. 2 Michigan is preparing to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday.

Corum sustained the injury against Illinois on Nov. 19. He tried to play in the Ohio State game last week but was limited to just two rushes for six yards.

Corum finishes the season with 1,463 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns, good for eighth and tied for fourth, respectively, in all of FBS. He was just named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, the nation's top running back, earlier this week.

Donovan Edwards ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns in place of Corum against Ohio State.

Corum has rushed for 2,492 yards total in 30 career games at Michigan.

