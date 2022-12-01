Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Snow falling in NW Oregon, SW Washington; steady snow tapering off Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — After steady snow through much of the day Sunday, the flurries will taper off in the afternoon, KATU's Joe English says. The threat of freezing rain will also end, however, snow showers will remain in the forecast into the evening. LATEST FORECAST | SHARE YOUR PHOTOS.
KCBY
Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
KCBY
Big third quarter fuels Oregon women's victory over Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter, a performance Ducks head coach Kelly Graves called one of the best quarters he’s seen during his Oregon career - all part of a 90-51 victory for the Ducks over the University of Portland on Saturday.
Comments / 0