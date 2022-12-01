ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen

In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County's District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text of...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling

Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History

Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
GLENS FALLS, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Gotham Gazette

As Hochul Promises ‘Bold’ Agenda, Many Housing Policies on the Table for 2023 in Albany

New York faces an acute housing crisis: rents are sky high, not enough housing is being built, homeownership is increasingly out of reach, and there is a looming eviction crisis coming out of the covid pandemic. But while the issues contributing to the problem have long been simmering, solutions from state and city leaders have been halting and piecemeal, far from meeting the need wherein 53% of New York City tenants are rent-burdened, with 32% “severely” rent-burdened.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cobleskill trailer park under boil water advisory since July

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents at Colonial Park in Cobleskill are voicing their frustration after going months under a continuous boil water advisory. The Schoharie County Health Department issued the advisory after high levels of E. Coli were discovered in the raw source water serving the trailer park. “You shouldn’t have to worry about what’s […]
COBLESKILL, NY
WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops

UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

