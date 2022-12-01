According to the organization Alliance for Science, one in ten Americans say they do not consume meat. The lifestyle change has been increasingly popular in recent years, especially since the release of pro-vegan documentaries such as “What the Health” and “Cowspiracy.” This Sunday, you can learn more about vegetarianism and veganism at the Georgia VegFest at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. To talk more about this celebration of all things plant-based, “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by Helene Greenberg, founder and executive director of Triangle Vegfest, one of the festival’s producers.

DULUTH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO