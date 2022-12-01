ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabe.org

Nightlife in Atlanta is past its prime. Here's how city government is involved

This is Part 3 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Much of Atlanta’s modern cultural reputation is built on Black nightlife and entertainment. City leadership champions the positives associated with its cultural identity. But real support for nightlife businesses has never really existed, says King Williams, a journalist...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Cirque du Soleil swings back to Atlanta with its production 'KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities.'

Cirque du Soleil is back at Atlantic Station through Dec. 24, with the production “KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities.” The show was inspired by those cabinets of wonder that were the ancestors of museums and showcases amazing acrobats, contortionists, whimsical performers and marvelous steampunk-inspired props. Artistic director Rachel Lancaster joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with one of the featured performers, Sophie Guay, to talk about the celebrated troupe’s current spectacle.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Vegans and Vegetarians educate and showcase plant-based lifestyle and cuisine at 'Georgia VegFest'

According to the organization Alliance for Science, one in ten Americans say they do not consume meat. The lifestyle change has been increasingly popular in recent years, especially since the release of pro-vegan documentaries such as “What the Health” and “Cowspiracy.” This Sunday, you can learn more about vegetarianism and veganism at the Georgia VegFest at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. To talk more about this celebration of all things plant-based, “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by Helene Greenberg, founder and executive director of Triangle Vegfest, one of the festival’s producers.
DULUTH, GA
wabe.org

Pandemic erased Atlanta students' progress: report

The pandemic reversed academic gains metro Atlanta students were making, according to a new report from education non-profit Learn4Life. “There are sort of two big takeaways,” said Learn4Life executive director Ken Zeff while speaking about the data at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce Thursday. “One is we were making a little bit of progress that got erased by the pandemic. [The] second, and maybe even more substantial takeaway is, we weren’t doing very well before the pandemic.”
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy