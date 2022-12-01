Read full article on original website
Collider
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far
Who's In the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Cast?. In the years since they first rolled out on screen, the heroes and villains of the Transformers franchise have captivated generations of fans. And perhaps none more so than the animal-themed robots of Beast Wars: Transformers. And now Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be both continuing the Transformers story and paying tribute to the beloved animated series. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. with a screenplay by Darnell Metayer, Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber, and Josh Peters based on a story by Joby Harold, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh movie in the Transformers series. The new film is a sequel to Bumblebee and will be introducing a number of new players to the series.
Collider
Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation
Horror fans are still reeling with the disappointing news that Netflix canceled Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. There were so many plot threads left up in the air and, like Flanagan promised, the writer-director broke down what the entirety of Season 2 would have looked like. In an extremely...
Collider
Netflix's CCXP Panel Reveals 'The Witcher: Blood Origin,' 'The Sandman,' 'Glass Onion,' and More
As it was expected, Netflix set fire to the Thunder Stage this Saturday at the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience. The streaming giant has hosted panels ever since the first edition of the event in 2014, when it was much, much smaller. So, it was no surprise that their panel was one of the most anticipated by fans. The panelists welcomed cast members from The Witcher: Blood Origin, Squid Game, The Recruit, Heartstopper, The Sandman, Wednesday, and Money Heist: Korea to talk about their series and tease future seasons.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Reveals New Details About ‘John Wick’ Spinoff 'Ballerina' at CCXP
The John Wick franchise has fans following the story of Keanu Reeves' character, a hitman who gets back into the game after Viggo Tarasov's son, Iosef, broke into John's house, stole his car, and killed his dog. John's tale started in New York, then moved to Rome in John Wick: Chapter 2, and then to Morocco in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum after previously being labeled excommunicado. Now, in addition to seeing him in the newest installment, you'll get to see John Wick for "a few sequences" in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Revealed a Complaint From LL Cool J on ‘Los Angeles’
In the fandom of NCIS, they know that Abby, played by Pauley Perrette, had a big role and still does in the show’s history. Yet the O.G. show had another franchise partner arrive in 2009 with NCIS: Los Angeles starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. But Perrette had a complaint about memorizing so much within a show’s script. As it turns out, LL Cool J also had a similar complaint. She opened up about this matter when appearing on Criminal Minds star Kirsten Vangsness’ podcast Kirsten’s Agenda. It was back in October 2020.
‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf
Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
Collider
Why Little-Known Film 'Jeanne Dielman' is Sight & Sound's Top Movie of All Time
As cinema geeks waited for Sight & Sound to release the latest iteration of its Greatest Films of All Time list, they warmed themselves up for the inevitable Twitter arguments by pregaming a little. What movie would take the top spot this time? Would it be Vertigo again? Would Citizen Kane take back the throne? Maybe a newer film would swoop in and surprise everyone, like Mulholland Drive or In the Mood for Love. They discussed various possibilities, taking into account recent efforts to ensure diversity in the voting body, as well as how the landscape of film criticism has changed since the last poll in 2012.
Collider
Where You've Seen the Cast of 'Wednesday' Before
Wednesday, a new show inspired by The Addams Family and from the mind of Tim Burton, is the most recent phenomenon to take over the streaming world. The series is based on the character Wednesday Addams, and is a coming-of-age, comedy-horror series. Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, follows Wednesday Addams as she is expelled from her high school and is enrolled in Nevermore Academy.
Collider
From 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to 'Visions': 10 Best Lightsaber Duels In The 'Star Wars' TV Shows, Ranked
From the Skywalker saga to the Star Wars games, everybody loves a good lightsaber duel. As the most iconic sci-fi weapon, they are recognizable at a glance, and the major highlight of any film or television show in which they appear. The recent Star WarsDisney+ releases are some of the...
Collider
New ‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Joel and Ellie’s Father-Daughter Relationship
Brazil is kicking off the holiday season with the biggest fan convention of the year. As CCXP 2022 returns to in-person celebrations, cast and creatives from major studios have arrived in the Southern Hemisphere to reveal new trailers, posters, and behind-the-scenes teases for all of your favorite shows, movies, and more. One of 2023’s most anticipated series is HBO’s adaptation of the beloved Sony PlayStation game The Last of Us. The series stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role as Joel Miller, a smuggler tasked with bringing a girl thought to hold the cure for a world-ending virus, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), to the quarantine zone.
Collider
'The Peripheral' and 9 Other Shows that Features Cutting-Edge Virtual Reality
Many individuals think that thanks to its lifelike simulations, augmented reality and virtual reality can help combat social isolation and enhance education. Hence, in addition to real-life VR, shows, and movies about this popular theme which is worth exploring on screen, are also in demand. A big factor in the...
Collider
Why Gomez and Morticia Addams' Romance Is So Iconic
Gomez and Morticia Addams are certainly an interesting couple. While they delight in offbeat and at times, murderous comments from themselves and their children, they have always had a particular gusto. In addition to being simply supernatural, they possess a passion for one another that, like their supernatural abilities and magic extended family (Cousin Itt being just a head of hair, or Fester being nearly invincible), seems to be the thing of fantasy. In Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci, we see no shortage of the love the pair have for one another. In each iteration of The Addams Family, Morticia and Gomez's love for one another is as significant to the production as Wednesday's classic dead stare. Their love is so strong that in Wednesday's first episode, Wednesday herself remarks as her mother and father sing to each other that "they were making her nauseous and not in the good way." Isaac Ordonez as the helpless Pugsley Addams, rolls his eyes from the front seat, indicating that this is a day-to-day occurrence for his mother and father.
Collider
'Moonhaven' Cancelled as AMC+ Reverses Season 2 Renewal
It looks like this moon colony is shutting down operations. AMC+ has just announced that it will not be bringing Moonhaven back for a second season after all. The streamer is canceling Moonhaven after only one season. This follows the news of its renewal for a second season, which was announced this July. Season 2 of Moonhaven was supposed to air in 2023.
Collider
New 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Trailer Reveals Scott McCall and Allison Argent's Reunion
Brazil is kicking off the holiday season with the world’s biggest pop culture convention this weekend and we’ve got the scoop on all the latest trailers, posters, and revelations coming out of CCXP 2022. Celebrations in Saō Paulo are in full swing and from Warner Bros to Disney, all the major studios are bringing their best and brightest to get us ready for 2023 movies and shows on the horizon. Paramount+ has taken to CCXP to showcase the long-awaited Teen Wolf movie.
Collider
10 Differences Between Dinsey's 'Pinocchio' and 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio'
Out of the stream of Pinocchio films that have been released this year, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is by far the best. Del Toro partnered with Mark Gustafson to bring their vision of Pinocchio to life. The film takes ques from the 1893 children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Trailer Breakdown: A Post-Apocalyptic World Where Family Is Key
Editor's Note: The following contains likely spoilers for the first few episodes of The Last of Us. The long-awaited trailer for HBO's adaptation of the acclaimed Playstation video game The Last of Us is finally here. Developed for TV by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and writer of the original game, Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us has become one of the most hotly anticipated series of the coming year, thanks in no small part to its star-studded cast, featuring Parks & Rec's Nick Offerman as Bill, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, as Joel. Whether you're unfamiliar with the original game or are already a diehard TLOU fanatic, this article will break down and explain the key details showcased in the first official trailer of The Last of Us series.
Collider
From 'The Lighthouse' to 'Annihilation': 10 Recent Movies Destined to Become Future Cult Classics
Nobody can predict which movies are going to be hits. While there are always factors that help a film's chances (such as being part of a pre-established franchise such as the MCU), other successes seemingly come out of nowhere, such as the recent massive financial haul for Top Gun: Maverick. Studios try their best to green-light movies they think provide the best chance of positive box office results, but sometimes it does not go to plan.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Pedro Pascal Says He Had an "Immediate Bond" with Bella Ramsey
HBO is hyping up its upcoming adaptation of Naughty Dog’s fan-favorite video game The Last of Us at the ongoing CCXP, and rightfully so. During the panel, where Collider’s own Steven Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the cast and crew gave the audience a taste of what’s in store when the series debuts next year. A full-length trailer was released which builds on the previously seen footage.
Collider
What Is the Difference Between Kang and He Who Remains? ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania’ Director Explains
More information about Marvel Studios' upcoming Phase 5 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been coming to light during this weekend's CCXP expo in Brazil, and as part of the streamed panel with Hyper Omelette, fans have been treated to another nugget of info about what to expect from the movie's big bad, the legendary Marvel supervillain and chief antagonist of both Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Kang the Conqueror.
