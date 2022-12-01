Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
Collider
How the MCU's Phase 4 Explores Themes of Loss and Grief
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly Marvel's biggest phase yet, but it's also quite possibly the most controversial. In the past few years, we've seen some of the highest highs to come out of the MCU and some of its lowest lows, the latter of which being particularly amplified by this being the first phase of movies to directly follow Avengers: Endgame (2019). With one of the biggest cinematic conclusions of all time, of course, a higher standard was bound to be applied to the films that follow, and one of the biggest widespread criticisms of Phase 4 is the apparent lack of an overarching plan to rival the previous saga's quest for the Infinity Stones. It's fair to say that the Multiverse saga has yet to bring its next overarching plot to fruition (though the arrival of Kang the Conqueror is just around the corner), but the more standalone stories certainly have a major thematic component in common: grief.
Collider
From 'Black Panther' to 'The Incredibles 2': The 10 Highest Grossing Superhero Movies of All Time
The evergrowing popularity surrounding superheroes has only grown over the last decade. The countless movies, TV shows, games, and comics have only assisted in skyrocketing the genre to where it is today. Franchises like Marvel, DC, and Disney have some of the most well-known, loveable characters, storylines, plots, scenes, and movies/series within the genre. And there's no denying that they are a big part of why superheroes are now a commonly liked thing.
Collider
‘“Sr.”’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Takes a Loving Look at His Offbeat Father
Everyone knows about Robert Downey Jr., the talented, stylish, Oscar-nominated actor whose winding career found its footing firmly in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. The success of that film would ultimately launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is—now over 30 films later—still thriving. Since first donning the Iron Man suit and iconic Tony Stark goatee, Junior has been named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world as well as Forbes’ highest-paid actor. But what about Robert Downey Sr.? That’s the question at the beating heart of “Sr.”, a documentary examining the life and work of the counter-cultural censor-averse artist that is just as tender and irreverent as the man himself.
Collider
From 'The Lighthouse' to 'Annihilation': 10 Recent Movies Destined to Become Future Cult Classics
Nobody can predict which movies are going to be hits. While there are always factors that help a film's chances (such as being part of a pre-established franchise such as the MCU), other successes seemingly come out of nowhere, such as the recent massive financial haul for Top Gun: Maverick. Studios try their best to green-light movies they think provide the best chance of positive box office results, but sometimes it does not go to plan.
Collider
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters
Following the remarkable success of Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on its limited theatrical release, its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen on the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time. The sequel to the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Knives Out saw Daniel Craig return to the role of the flamboyant, Southern, celebrity detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with assisting in a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong.
Collider
'The Peripheral' and 9 Other Shows that Features Cutting-Edge Virtual Reality
Many individuals think that thanks to its lifelike simulations, augmented reality and virtual reality can help combat social isolation and enhance education. Hence, in addition to real-life VR, shows, and movies about this popular theme which is worth exploring on screen, are also in demand. A big factor in the...
Collider
Mike Flanagan Reveals What 'The Midnight Club' Season 2 Would've Included Following Series Cancellation
Horror fans are still reeling with the disappointing news that Netflix canceled Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club. There were so many plot threads left up in the air and, like Flanagan promised, the writer-director broke down what the entirety of Season 2 would have looked like. In an extremely...
Collider
'Willow' Matures the Franchise Without Needing to Be Dark and Gritty Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Willow. It's no secret that fantasy TV has taken off in the last few years. Series like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, The Witcher, and Wheel of Time have all tried to capitalize on the Game of Thrones audience since its ending. And many of them have become popular in their own rights. The increased audience for high-fantasy shows has breathed new life into old stories. The new Disney+ show, Willow, is one of them. Willow is Disney's first attempt at bringing in this audience. The story serves as a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name, which follows Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), the Nelwyn farmer turned hero, as he attempts to save the baby Elora Danan, the child of a prophecy who is destined to bring about the downfall of the evil queen, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Along the way, Willow finds allies in the warrior princess Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and the mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer).
Collider
Why Gomez and Morticia Addams' Romance Is So Iconic
Gomez and Morticia Addams are certainly an interesting couple. While they delight in offbeat and at times, murderous comments from themselves and their children, they have always had a particular gusto. In addition to being simply supernatural, they possess a passion for one another that, like their supernatural abilities and magic extended family (Cousin Itt being just a head of hair, or Fester being nearly invincible), seems to be the thing of fantasy. In Netflix's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Christina Ricci, we see no shortage of the love the pair have for one another. In each iteration of The Addams Family, Morticia and Gomez's love for one another is as significant to the production as Wednesday's classic dead stare. Their love is so strong that in Wednesday's first episode, Wednesday herself remarks as her mother and father sing to each other that "they were making her nauseous and not in the good way." Isaac Ordonez as the helpless Pugsley Addams, rolls his eyes from the front seat, indicating that this is a day-to-day occurrence for his mother and father.
Collider
'Saturday Night Live': Keke Palmer's Best Sketches, Ranked
Did you enjoy your turkey and overbearing family? Saturday Night Live returned last night after a brief Thanksgiving break with first-time host Keke Palmer alongside musical guest SZA. This episode marked the first of the final three new episodes of 2022 for the legendary sketch show, with both Martin Short and Steve Martin hosting together next week and Elvis star Austin Butler closing out the year the week after. Last night was full of surprises! In the monologue, Palmer addressed those rumors swirling around about her possibly being pregnant and confirmed that… she is indeed pregnant! “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on!” She joked that the random “congratulations” from people put some of her jobs on thin ice. “Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!”
Collider
The Best TV Show Seasons of All Time, According to Reddit
With a good number of streaming services available that provide worldwide audiences with a wide range of engaging, different genre content, finding a good television series to cuddle up with has rapidly become one of the best and easiest ways to kill time and avoid boredom. Over time, we've learned that series like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones are peak television. But which seasons are the best?
Collider
Why Little-Known Film 'Jeanne Dielman' is Sight & Sound's Top Movie of All Time
As cinema geeks waited for Sight & Sound to release the latest iteration of its Greatest Films of All Time list, they warmed themselves up for the inevitable Twitter arguments by pregaming a little. What movie would take the top spot this time? Would it be Vertigo again? Would Citizen Kane take back the throne? Maybe a newer film would swoop in and surprise everyone, like Mulholland Drive or In the Mood for Love. They discussed various possibilities, taking into account recent efforts to ensure diversity in the voting body, as well as how the landscape of film criticism has changed since the last poll in 2012.
Collider
Joey Batey on How Jaskier Connects 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' to Original Series
While most of the features that hosted panels at CCXP are slated for a 2023 debut, Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin is only weeks away from its release. The streamer released a full-length trailer during the event that brings back at least one fan-favorite character to our delight: Jaskier, played by Joey Batey was seen at the end of the new trailer. Entertainment Weekly released the first look at Jaskier, while the actor spoke about how his character acts as a “connective tissue” between the two series.
Collider
'George & Tammy' Review: A Heartbreaking True Story Wrapped in a Stunning Drama Series
If you grew up in the Southern US in the 90s like I did, country music giants George Jones and Tammy Wynette were likely regulars on your car radio and your parents' CD player, and you could never get "Stand By Your Man" out of your head for the rest of the day once you'd listened to it. Even if you had never heard of these two until this series was announced, you're going to want to check out George & Tammy, a phenomenal piece of television that manages to succinctly tell a comprehensive version of this heartbreaking true story in just six episodes. The series follows Jones and Wynette, as portrayed by Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain, from their first meeting through the end of Wynette's life over 30 years later in 1998.
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer Breakdown: "I'm Done Running"
If the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is saying anything, it's that James Gunn is going to be breaking some hearts along the way. The film not only completes Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy but also marks his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he's set to co-head DC Films. But Gunn looks like he's going to place it all on the table - testing the Guardians' bonds as a team while also delving deep into the origins of the cantankerous Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).
Collider
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Poster Shows Heroes Preparing to Defeat an Empire
Netflix is building anticipation for its next fantasy series. During this year's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Saō Paulo, Brazil, various information about upcoming movies and television shows was revealed, including Avatar: The Way of Water never-before-seen footage, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, among other multiple exciting projects. For fans of The Witcher, a new trailer for the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, was also revealed. Alongside the trailer, a new poster, which featured Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and other main cast members, was released.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Eternal Daughter' Starring Tilda Swinton: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Eternal Daughter is an upcoming gothic mystery created by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir). The movie centers on a mother-and-daughter duo as they check into a beautiful but rather spooky-looking hotel where the mother used to live as a child. It's not long, of course, before things begin to go bump in the night and long-buried family secrets are uncovered. Interestingly, Tilda Swinton will play both lead roles: the middle-aged daughter, and the elderly mother with a deep connection to the house-turned-hotel.
Collider
Where You've Seen the Cast of 'Wednesday' Before
Wednesday, a new show inspired by The Addams Family and from the mind of Tim Burton, is the most recent phenomenon to take over the streaming world. The series is based on the character Wednesday Addams, and is a coming-of-age, comedy-horror series. Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, follows Wednesday Addams as she is expelled from her high school and is enrolled in Nevermore Academy.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Used Rattlesnakes for the Sound of Namor's Wings
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being promoted to viewers, it was clear that despite the African kingdom losing its king and protector, they were still an exceedingly powerful nation. So, this meant, whoever was going to lead the assault on the most powerful nation in the world had to be equally powerful – not just powerful but scary and ominous. Step forward, the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the subaquatic villain and king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. To conjure up the most intimidating persona for the villain, director Ryan Coogler came up with an idea to make Namor’s wings tailored toward a deadly member of the animal kingdom.
Comments / 0